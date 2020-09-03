Downtown ‘park’ not the best idea
Good morning, Defiance, Ohio. I just stopped in to see how you’re doing and leave a comment on your latest endeavors.
You see, I am just an urban freeloader. I just use all of what Defiance has for free. I use your library. I use your ballparks and other parks. I can even use your swimming pool when it’s open. I especially like your free boat ramp. All your streets and bridges seem to be in great repair and all the greenery is free to view.
I also enjoy the use of your great refuse service based at Defiance — great service from great people. Your events (when COVID’s not in) like the ribfest, etc., so all that is free to me. I must admit there are a couple of negatives. I will look at those.
I don’t receive your police protection or your outstanding fire protection, and worst of all, what really hurts, is not being able to vote for those people who bring this all about. On second thought, maybe that’s not too tough on me.
I’ve noticed that you want to build a new downtown park. Parks are great but I’m not sure that it should be on the streets of downtown. Of course, I don’t really have a voice, so I’ll mention another subject.
There’s an attorney in your city who has more knowledge, philosophy and wisdom in his little finger than most people have in their entire world. Thank you John P. Goldenetz. His legacy speaks for itself, a great tribute to the Class of 1960.
As I read this column from time to time, I truly miss the old days when Josie S. and Richard M. could keep a subject alive for months.
Now, if the mayor and his council really want to build a great park, I have a really nice piece of real estate close by to sell them. If you lose all those downtown businesses and revenue from them, I won’t be able to enjoy all the freebees I now enjoy.
John Boes
rural Defiance
Gerrymandering causes problems
The notorious FirstEnergy bailout bill House Bill 6 has been called a “dumpster fire,” and “the worst energy bill of the 21st century.” Hearings on the bill just over one year ago drew hundreds of citizen comments, overwhelmingly opposed. Our legislators ignored the outcry and voted to shower FirstEnergy with taxpayer dollars. Their passage of the bill diverted $1.3 billion to prop up outdated, inefficient, and uncompetitive power plants.
For good measure, they also gutted Ohio’s long-standing renewable energy and efficiency standards. Both Democrats and Republicans in the Statehouse voted for this boondoggle. Do any of them deserve to be re-elected?
As we know from the recent arrest of House Speaker Larry Householder, the prime beneficiaries of FirstEnergy’s bribery scheme were Republican leaders and the Ohio Republican Party. According to news reports, the ORP received millions in the alleged bucks-for-votes scam at Householder’s direction.
Many of our state legislators accepted contributions directly from FirstEnergy’s PAC. Those who possess an ounce of shame have donated or returned at least some of those funds. But voters should be aware: Many more accepted money from the ORP or the Ohio Republican Caucus. These organizations provided a further remove from blatant bribery by passing money to the Republican Senate and House campaign committees. I have seen nothing in our local media about candidates returning those dirty donations.
This rampant corruption is a direct result of gerrymandering in our state. In order to choose voters favorable to themselves — rather than voters choosing our leaders — legislators drew outlandish districts under the Republican supermajority. Ohio is closely divided between the two major parties: The only way to achieve a lopsided majority is to dilute the opposition and subvert the will of the people. This fosters an “anything goes” attitude that leads to our current scandal, making Ohio a national laughingstock.
Yes, if Democrats held a supermajority they might behave just as badly, showing contempt for compromise and passing extremist legislation against the public interest. Maybe they would even impeach their own governor for holding moderate positions! But right now, it’s Republicans demonstrating the depths of corruption and pitfalls of one-party rule. They’re happy to stick taxpayers with the bill. We should vote to remove extremists and reject their supermajority.
Jerri Boyers
Defiance
Herd immunity is latest ‘myth’
The latest, dangerous myth that the president is promoting about the pandemic is “herd immunity.” It suggests that the coronavirus will lose its power once a majority of the country has been infected. So, assuming that nursing homes are protected, only the most healthy in the population would be in any danger when, perhaps 70% of the population has been infected. Those younger are assumed to be able to resist infection, even though there have been 25,000 thousand deaths from this virus in the U.S. of people under 65 years of age.
This plan has been used in Sweden, but the percentage of Swedes carrying antibodies is estimated to be less than 10% — nowhere near a herd immunity. Yet, their death toll, is greater per million than the United States, (581 versus 508) and they have not avoided serious economic problems. That’s definitely not a wise plan.
Trump’s latest voice to the public, Dr. Scott Atlas, advocates this position and has persuaded the president that it would work here. He has characterized himself as the “anti-Fauci,” referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the long-standing top U.S. infectious disease official, who lost favor with Trump because he advocates a more cautious policy. Atlas is a neuroradiologist, not an infectious disease expert or an epidemiologist.
It is the sign of gross immaturity to take every disagreement personally, as Trump does. Some people simply know more about their field. To pretend to be an expert in every field, as the president consistently does, is unconscionable arrogance. He cannot be the “genius” he claims to be, in every matter. There are scientists who have studied disease and pharmacology for many years who know more about the COVID-19 virus and should be heeded.
However, Trump chose to ignore them in the critical first months of the infection when he continually discounted the seriousness of the outbreak at precisely the time when the nation needed a strong voice to coordinate a national defense. He ignored them then, and he has completely silenced them now, in favor of a pseudo-science.
To make matters worse, he turns everyone who disagrees with him into a political enemy. That is downright manipulative. Some people still look up to him and believe everything he says. They should not be taken advantage of by endless repetition of the same lies.
COVID-19 is a killer! Trump’s arrogance and insecurity is letting it run wild.
Tom Steensma
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.