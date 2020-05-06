We’ll see who Americans prefer
Apparently, the American people thought President Trump could do a better job than Hillary Clinton. Since Trump took the Democrats by surprise by winning the election, the Democrats have tried everything in their power to get him out of office and have failed about all the time.
So what does that say about Todd Comer’s Democratic Party? It proves to me they are a bunch of crybabies who can’t stand losing.
If Trump were given a fair chance to show what he could do for our country instead of the Democrats blocking his every move (Democrats should have been helping) to make this country great again. We shall see who the American people want for president.
Bev Stevenson
Antwerp
Caring Americans help each other
I was relieved to read results of recent surveys from the Pew Research Center. An extensive study affirms that twice as many Americans are concerned about re-opening the country too soon — inviting new spikes in COVID-19 cases and deaths — as compared to those who think we are staying home too long.
Of course, with millions losing jobs, everyone has money worries these days. Photos of protestors in Columbus and Lansing have circulated showing uncovered faces, screaming mouths, and scarcely six inches between individuals shaking their fists outside the Statehouse. Onlookers get an impression of mass hysteria feeding rampant disregard for public welfare.
Turns out, these indignant folks are not only a vocal minority. Journalists also document their links to right-wing organizations including some that support racist ideology and have practiced violence. The Proud Boys and Michigan Liberty Militia organized gatherings that blocked access to hospital emergency rooms.
As often happens when outrage gets weaponized, small groups of people garner attention beyond what their limited constituency deserves. Loud voices intimidate those who beg to differ with the extremist message they promote. But in fact, most Americans firmly support social distancing to stay safe until testing gets ramped up and dangers of contagion abate significantly.
Meanwhile, Trump is now tweeting “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and many other states. He incites dangerous behavior in our states as if he’s got a raving death wish. Having failed to protect the public, provide essential supplies, or implement widespread testing to save lives, he now throws the weight of the presidency into threatening us further.
I take comfort in knowing that the great majority of my neighbors are staying sane through this struggle. We are facing the threats to work on the frontlines, fighting the real enemy, or we are sheltered at home, depriving the coronavirus of new hosts. That is what caring Americans can do for one another in these trying times.
Brandi Valle
Sherwood
