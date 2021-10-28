Local candidates show they care
There has been much food for thought in the letters to the editor in the C-N. Recently, I have been following the exchanges between Mr. Rolland and Mr. Keith Myers. Both use their knowledge of scripture to support their differing opinions on individual rights and responsibility to our communities.
Mr. Rolland Myers’ words hit home: “Freedom which bellows [obscenities] isn’t freedom, it’s chaos. Public obscenity degrades a community ... .”
I have walked my little granddaughter in her own neighborhood past a flag that bellows obscenities. The signage screams disregard for neighbor and animosity toward community well-being.
I believe that the word of God bound the Israelites as a community — a sacred covenant, a shared value system. Jesus continues teaching the value for community when in Matthew 7:12, it reads: “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”
Mask wearing is literally a matter of life and death for some who face health crises and whose treatments leave them immunocompromised. Our children need the example of our care for others. Little children will push the boundaries of freedom — this is an important stage of their development.
It is our job to teach them to learn to care for themselves, but it is also important for us to teach them to care for others. The practice of both builds a strong and secure future for them.
In an opinion piece in the Sunday New York Times, Rev. Harrison writes, “The future of American society really does depend on two people who believe wildly different things having the ability to have a pleasant conversation about the weather and walk away with the feeling that they are each a little less alone.”
This is the meaning of community: knowing that our neighbors share something with us. This could be the shared enjoyment of our rivers or sports teams. Trust begins here. Trust builds strong and healthy neighborhoods.
No matter our difference of opinion, in this country we have a tradition of voicing them effectively and civilly. We can vote. Remember to make your voices heard by voting early or on Nov. 2.
We are fortunate to have members in our communities who are willing to act on their values and serve. Our local candidates show their care for our community by running for public office. Meet them. Vote.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
Eureste is a good listener, responsive
Before Joe Eureste began his service to Defiance as a city council member, I became acquainted with him as member of the board of trustees for the nonprofit where I worked (Women and Family Services). Not only did he serve on the board of this nonprofit, but he has also served on the board of trustees for the Defiance Area YMCA, the United Way of Defiance County, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, and the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
I knew him then as a man dedicated to public service and very hard working. I know him now because of his reputation as a good listener and one who is responsive to others’ concerns.
I realize now that public service and giving back to the community are a common theme of his adult life. He has held leadership and coaching positions in Defiance City Schools, served on Defiance City Schools Board, and was elected as school board president in 1996.
In 2002, he began his service on Defiance City Council. He has gained important knowledge and experience by serving as a member of the tax incentive review council and the city traffic commission. He lent his leadership skills serving as chair of the following committees: utility, sewer, and economic development. Joe took the time to earn certification from the Ohio Municipal League for its Municipal Leadership Training Academy. I believe these experiences speak to his dedication to our community.
While I do not live within the city limits of Defiance, this is where we go to worship, dine, bank and shop. We enjoy and participate in various recreational activities within the city, including the Friday night cruise-ins.
I urge you to vote to reelect Joe Eureste to Defiance City Council. His long experience in leadership in our community is valuable. I believe that he will continue to work hard to serve the City of Defiance not only for its residents, but for many of us in the surrounding communities who come to Defiance for church, business and recreation.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
Some Republicans show courage
I applaud the nine Republicans of the U.S. House of Representatives for bucking their party line by voting to uphold the lawful House subpoenas demanding those involved to testify to the events of the insurrection of Nov. 6. It took great courage and integrity for those nine who do feel the party’s pressure.
I take special pride that one of these courageous congressmen is from Ohio. Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez was also one of 10 Republicans who bravely bucked the Republican Party to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the riot on the Capitol.
Sadly, Gonzales will not seek re-election to his northern Ohio seat in 2022. While his family is at the heart of his decision, he has also noted: “… it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party is a significant factor in my decision.”
I am dumbfounded that 200 other Republican House members would vote against enforcing a House subpoena. They are allowing one person — namely Steve Bannon (encouraged by former President Donald Trump) — to defy a summons to testify as to the events of Nov. 6.
What has happened to the party which in the past took on the mantle of upholding the laws of the country? Why did many of the Republican leadership try to overturn the legitimate state electors on Nov. 6 defying the Constitution? Why are they now trying to whitewash the events of the day? What is it that the Republican leadership wants to hide by keeping those involved from testifying? It would seem that Trump’s influence and hold on the base of the party has prevented leadership from seeking truth.
Senate Republican leadership, too, has developed the art of obstruction. They have kept President Biden’s Build Back Better platform from becoming a reality. The majority of Americans want steps taken to alleviate the effects of climate change, they want better infrastructure, they want affordable child care, and they want affordable prescription and medical costs.
Republican leadership, too, will not bring to vote the Freedom to Vote Act which would counteract the 400-plus state Republican-sponsored bills designed to restrict voting rights. It is depressing and dismaying that the overall aim of Republican Party leadership has become one of obstruction.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
Krutsch is experienced, active
I am writing to endorse Jill Krutsch for re-election to Defiance City Council. I was fortunate to have been born and raised in Defiance, and have known Jill since childhood.
She is a lifelong Defiance resident and has been very active in the community. Her experience in various leadership roles and many years of teaching have shown her to be a thoughtful and willing listener, demonstrating genuine concern for her fellow residents.
I believe she will continue to work to move the city in a positive direction. Please vote for Jill on Nov. 2.
Cheryl Weible Negrey
Huron
