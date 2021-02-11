Democrats are ‘vindictive, afraid’
For the last couple years, I’ve been trying to retire from writing letters to this column because of illness and fatigue. More plainly, I’m sick and tired of all the misinformation Democrats have been pushing.
I’m wondering why they aren’t talking about the things Biden has done. My theory is that they are vindictive and afraid.
Early in Dorothy Singer’s recent letter, she says that Republicans have ignored extremists who promoted violence and death. Later, she contradicts herself by mentioning Sen. Portman’s decision not to run in 2022, Adam Kinzinger’s creation of a new Republican PAC and Republicans in Congress who have joined with Democrats’ second impeachment of Trump (vindictively?).
Dorothy mentions Rep. Marjorie Greene, but fails to say that she has been stripped of all her committee assignments because of her statements. All this and more, and Dorothy still had the nerve to say that Republicans are ignoring extremists!
Dorothy conveniently does not mention Democrats who have promoted violence and death. Madonna (who has a net worth of over $850 million) said she dreamed of blowing up the White House (with Trump inside), Rep. Maxine Waters asked Democrats to raise a riot every time they saw a member of Trump’s administration out in public (as if they had no right to be there!), Kathy Griffin appeared holding a bloody, severed head of President Trump.
Democrats ignored all of these things in addition to riots of last summer and Kamala Harris, who promised to hunt down Trump supporters and punish them!
But, enough about Dorothy’s vacuous ramblings. We have a new president, let’s talk about what he’s doing. Are Democrats willing to talk about all the executive orders Biden has signed (over 40 and more than any other president in such a short time).
Can we talk about how he killed thousands of jobs by nixing the Keystone Pipeline, his allowing biological males to enter female teams and restrooms, his efforts to get worldwide abortions to be funded by our tax money, or his failings to improve the pandemic Dorothy mentioned? Biden once said anyone who ruled by executive order was a dictator. Should he be judged by his words or actions?
My opinion that Democrats are vindictive and afraid is reinforced by their actions and their words, and I hope more readers will see the truth before the 2022 mid-terms.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
Trump voted himself out of office
“Make America Great Again.” Now, who made a quote like that and then did all the things he did to try to tear our country apart?
He got beat fairly, and apparently just can’t accept a loss. He is a good-sized man, and for his size he sure stoops low and makes himself small, encouraging riots and trying to call it free speech.
They shamed themselves and our great nation and need to be behind bars the same as their leader Trump. But it’s too bad money gives you immunity from prosecution sometimes.
Several deaths happened while his supporters were following their cult leader and some of the Republicans still follow him like he’s another Jim Jones.
I can’t believe after seeing him talk on the news that anyone could still believe in him at all. He never says anything nice. He’s always so sour and negative about everything. Good things have to come out of your mouth to be a good and effective leader.
What do the Republicans believe in anymore when lots of them still follow their cult leader?
I am a registered Republican who voted for him the first time, but his mouth voted him out of office and his few good deeds got run over by the tide of crap that came out of it.
Paul Ort
rural Defiance
History will ‘judge harshly’
“A woman, finding a snake stiff from the cold, took it in and warmed it up, after which it promptly bit her. O shut up silly woman, said the snake with a grin. You knew I was a snake when you took me in.”
Trump was fond of using this story at his rallies, apparently not realizing it could be applied to himself.
Most of us knew he was a narcissist, a race baiter, homophobic religious bigot, compulsive liar and womanizer, had no respect for women, was unstable, had autocratic tendencies, was without scruples. He was also obsessed with winning or perhaps more accurately terrified of being seen as a loser.
We knew all of this, and yet, Republicans took him in, embraced him, put him in the highest office in our land arguably the highest office on this planet. They put our very lives in his hands. Many people fearing we would be bitten sounded the alarm. No matter how much he abused his power, when there was attempt to hold him accountable, Republican legislators circled the wagons, becoming his enablers, and we were bitten.
They even supported his bogus election-fraud claims, knowing they were untrue. An argument still rages about whether his enablers need a surgeon to examine their spines or a psychiatrist to examine their heads.
Some may find this harsh, but subsequent events show otherwise. History will judge harshly those who put a man or party before our country.
Shocked, we listened to his insidious and subversive attempt to strong-arm Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, into overturning Georgia’s election by finding him 11,780 votes. Can anyone who heard this call, by turn cajoling or threatening, seriously doubt that he used these same tactics when he called Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky?
Using social media Trump invited his supporters to a big event in Washington. We watched as he and associates fired them up and incited them to riot. He then told this insurrectionist mob to walk to the Capitol, stop the steal. “I’ll walk with you,” he said, and then walked straight to his limousine and rode back to the White House where he watched his drama unfold on TV.
We watched helplessly, horrified and angry as the Capitol with its hallowed halls and chambers, the very seat of our democracy was violated.
Willie Pack
Paulding
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.