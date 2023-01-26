‘Thoughtless partisan rhetoric’
In a recent op-ed, Christine Flowers opined, “When I saw Billy Mummy order people into oblivion, it reminded me of the MeToo movement, the Black Lives Matter Movement, Twitter, Facebook, the removal of statues and the erasure of murals, and the destruction of lives because someone didn’t like them.”
This passage struck me on several levels, not the least of which being while referencing a cultural touchstone, she misspelled the name of the actor in question. More disturbingly, she seems to be advancing an argument in favor of rapists, police who deploy force disproportionately based upon race, mediation of heated rhetoric and outright lies on social media, the removal of statutes commemorating individuals who rose up against the United States (or those who enslaved its native people and purloined their lands), and cancel culture. These grievances are predictable, and would be worthy of a candidate running for office.
While I would agree with Flowers that the march of progress is exhausting, it is also inevitable. And we wouldn’t be much of a society if we didn’t try to improve society from its present condition.
That said, there is a cynical political narrative that people’s right to free expression is being infringed upon, which requires a more detailed examination. The reality is that the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, but that provision is to prohibit the government from infringing upon speech. Even then, the US Supreme Court has outlined that freedom of speech is not without limit. Justice Oliver Wendall Holmes Jr famously wrote in Schenck v. United States in 1919 that one such exception would be shouting fire in a crowded theatre.
Similarly, the outcry against mediation in social media or cancel culture are misconstrued. There is no Constitutional right to social media accounts, nor is there a constitutional right to employment. Social media is a business, which one must create an account in order to access. That access comes with terms of service with which users must comply.
A company has every right to mediate content, and to remove content they find to be untrue, inflammatory, or otherwise unacceptable. Most employment is at will, and as such, if an employee makes statements in public or on social media that could be damaging to the bottom line of the company, that employer has the right to dismiss the employee.
It is sad to watch a keen intellect devolve into thoughtless partisan rhetoric.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
