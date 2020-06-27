‘Have a little pride’
“Have a little pride!” That was an expression my eighth grade U.S. History teacher used to implore upon my fellow classmates and I in 1980.
Joe Moore was a World War II veteran and one of the most patriotic Americans I have ever known. He challenged each of us to push ourselves beyond what we believed we were capable. He loved our country and he shared that passion with us. We said the Pledge of Allegiance every day and we sang the national anthem regularly in class.
He was tough, but he cared about us and he cared about the future of America. He fought for our freedoms and never wanted us to ever take those freedoms for granted. I and every other student at Seneca East who had Mr. Moore were lucky to have known him. I have to wonder what he is thinking now as he looks down from heaven and sees the unrest in his beloved USA.
Every American has a right to peacefully protest. Mr. Moore fought to preserve the First Amendment for all Americans. What he didn’t fight for was lawlessness and destruction in our society. Whether you like it or not history cannot and should not ever be erased. People like Christopher Columbus, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Ulysses S. Grant all had a major significant impact on the country that we are today. Their contributions are undeniable.
Tearing down statues of individuals you don’t respect or destroying the Statehouse accomplishes nothing other than angering those who disagree with you. The vandalism has to stop now. Gov. DeWine and Ohio’s mayors need to be more assertive in stopping the violence.
The only constructive way forward is to have peaceful dialogue. It’s time for that to begin now. It’s time for conversation, not destruction, and for all Americans to have pride again in their country! Thank you for caring Mr. Moore!
Craig Riedel
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Craig Riedel represents the 82nd District in Ohio’s House of Representatives.)
Menards is leading the way
Congratulations and support are in order for a responsible local entity which is demonstrating how to run a highly successful business during the coronavirus pandemic.
Menards is that company. Menards requires shoppers wear a mask and practice safe distancing. These techniques help limit the spread of COVID-19 and less disease transmission means our economy will get back on track sooner.
Most local business have signs suggesting but not requiring their customers wear masks and practice safe distancing. I notice more and more people follow Trump’s example and ignore those suggestions. I avoid those business like the plague and if I must shop for essentials, I shop during hours when ignorers are most likely not there.
Many small businesses have been severely damaged by the pandemic and the social distancing required to limit disease spread. Obviously, the world has changed. Businesses which cannot adopt may not survive for long regardless of temporary government handouts we all are paying for.
The CDC’s projection released on June 18 shows rapidly rising death rates in several states which have relaxed common sense measures such as those in use at Menard’s. Currently, COVID cases are spiking in Texas, California and Florida.
Thank God, Gov. DeWine has listened to medical experts more than statehouse Republicans like Craig Riedel who apparently want to abandon policies which have stalled the spread of disease in Ohio compared to many other states.
Donald Trump has repeatedly confirmed his “strategy” for decreasing the number of COVID cases is by not testing and not reporting. Next, our brilliant Trumpers will advocate reducing unwanted pregnancies by halting pregnancy testing. Reduce pregnancy testing and statistics will show fewer pregnancies. Brilliant! Problem solved!
Data doesn’t scare me, data informs me. What scares me are people in leadership acting like Trump.
Let’s hope both DeWine and Menards continue listening to medical experts rather than Trump and Reidel. Our economy will normalize sooner and our society will be healthier and more prosperous because of it. As Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said last Wednesday, June 25, “Everyone should just wear a d--- mask.”
In other words, be responsible and act like a grownup. And, if you are a business, please consider the example Menards is setting where business is booming in spite of the pandemic.
Thank you, Menards for your mask and distancing policies which are helping our economy and protecting the health of vulnerable loved ones.
Rolly Myers
rural Oakwood
Pump upgrades are too costly
“Liability issues” caused the Defiance County commissioners to decide not to continue maintaining the sanitary sewer systems they installed years ago for approximately 84 families in the county. A letter dated May 11 from Brad Fritch, director of Defiance County wastewater operations, announced this decision.
The letter to the affected residents declared that effective May 11 “the homeowner will be responsible for all costs for installation, repairs and maintenance” of grinder pump stations, any and all components, laterals, etc. from the dwelling to the main sewer line. These services are to be done by an independent contractor.
The grinder pump station for my residence was installed in 2002. The “right-of-way” signed by my wife and I in 1998 gave the county a 30-foot path across my lot for location of a sanitary sewer force main and 10-foot wide easement from the grinder pump to my house. This was “a perpetual easement with the right to erect, construct, install, and lay, and thereafter use, operate, inspect, repair, maintain, replace, and remove a wastewater treatment grinder pump.”
These things were accomplished and the county has fulfilled its obligations to maintain the system for the last 18 years. It should be noted that homeowners were given no choice regarding the installation or selection of the system. The unspecified liability issues certainly cannot be access with the aforementioned easement in place.
Mr. Fritch was contacted. He did not explain the liability issues, but did estimate the cost of a new pump at $2,200 plus installation costs. I contacted my plumber to find out more. Mr. Mast was aware of the situation, but was not sure where a replacement pump could be obtained.
I have discussed this with neighbors. Some were not aware this included a pump costing $2,200 or more.
There was no advanced warning from the commissioners or any public meeting with stakeholders on the subject.
When one of these pumps fail, the homeowner has a few hours to accomplish a repair or stop using their sanitary sewer. This situation exists now. We do not know of anyone to call for this emergency.
You may be asked to sign a petition to place this issue on a ballot to reverse this decision by referendum or a petition for recall of these commissioners. Please support your neighbors — approximately 84 families — by signing the petition.
Joseph Daly
Defiance
