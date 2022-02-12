Make 2022 a better year
I know that it’s only February, but March 2 (Catholic Saint of the Day) will be here before you know it.
The year 2020 was a very bad year for everybody as everyone remembers.
Each one of us, myself included, try to do more spiritual things, like going to church during the week.
God loves each one of us, so let’s make extra improvements in 2022 in strong Catholic faith.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
Why no groundwater question?
Seems I stepped on a nerve. I never mentioned who was the husband and wife socialists, but it seems that Dorothy Singer saw herself in my statement and got offended.
If she was so concerned about the groundwater as she claims, then where was she when the city okayed an agriculture factory (dealing with fertilizer) out by the reservoir? The reservoir is for the drinking water of the city, and she said nothing.
Yet again this is just another out-of-touch person trying to inject her opinions instead of fact. And if you didn’t notice, she couldn’t, or wouldn’t, refute anything else I stated as it’s all fact and easily documented.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
