Do the ‘right thing’ for cats
This is to the mayor of Defiance. I cannot say what I really want to say to him so here goes.
You do not kill innocent animals because of people not being responsible for them. You do the right thing called TNR and let them live out their lives as best they can.
That is the least we can do. Show them respect, not hate.
John Scott
rural Defiance
‘Accomplishments’ aren’t for the better
In response to the letter entitled “Biden, Dems have accomplished a lot,” I agree that there have been many accomplishments over the last couple of years and they are as follows:
• open borders in which thousands upon thousands cross illegally, in which laws are not allowed to be enforced, causing the working taxpayer to support all those with food, shelter, medical and transportation.
• inflation at record highs (recession).
• crime at unbelievable levels where criminals have more rights than the law-abiding citizen.
• restrictions that either shut down or restrict U.S. businesses from producing our own resources while supporting other countries’ production of the same.
• U.S. young adults not wanting to join the military due to the disconnect from reality that the current so-called leaders have.
• schools being allowed to replace parents on life-changing decisions concerning minors, and the list goes on.
Again, yes I fully agree, these are a lot of accomplishments, but not for the better.
Bradley Morrison
rural Defiance
Don’t forget morning prayers
Exodus 4:22-23, 1500 B.C.: “And thou (Moses) shalt say unto Pharoah, Thus saith the Lord (Jehovah-God-saves) Israel is my son ... let my son go, that he may serve me ... and if your refuse ... I will slay thy son ... .”
Exodus 5:2: “And Pharoah said, who is the Lord (Jehovah) that I should obey His voice ... ?”
Exodus 6: 1-3: (God speaking to Moses: Now you will see what I will do to Pharoah ... by my name Jehovah (God-saves) was I not known to them ... (Abraham, Issac, Jacob and Pharoah).”
Moses leads Israel out of Egypt and Pharoah’s army pursues them and is “tsunamied.” (Jehovah “passes-over” Israelites for escape).
Luke 4:21: “Jesus” (meaning “Jehovah-saves” goes to a synagogue and reads Isaiah 61:1 and then says: “This day is this scripture fulfilled ...” (that Jesus was “anointed to teach”) (e.g., Daniel 19: “Messiah” to save Israel). Then later in John 4 Jesus is asked why the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem is so important and Jesus replied: “You worship you know not what: we know what we worship;for salvation (life with God) is one of the Jews.” Then in 70 A.D. the Romans destroy Jerusalem, but eventually become Christian after Constantine’s “Edict of Milan” (313 A.D.).
May, 1787 A.D.: A constitutional convention meets to form the U.S.A. as a nation. Delegate Benjamin Franklin refers to Moses vs. Pharoah and Luke 12:6 where Jesus says God watches every sparrow; so Franklin said if God watches over sparrows God certainly is aware of nations; so Franklin asks that every meeting begins with prayer to God (Jehovah). Now 2022 A.D. the U.S. Congress still has morning prayer, but some “pharoahs” ask: Who is Jehovah-God that we should obey Him? (Ben Franklin is on the $100 bill inscribed with “In God We Trust” (Jehovah is watching).
“Replacement theology” says Christians replaced Jews as God’s chosen, and evolution has replaced Jehovah’s creation. If Congress is chosen by the public and “pharoahs” are elected, then is the public choosing tsunamis? Don’t forget your morning prayer. Ask for a Christian Passover?
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
