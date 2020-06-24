We as veterans served our country when it needed us. Now you first responders have stepped forward in many different ways and jobs to do the same.
We are able to serve and do our all as true Americans, and appreciate what people have done for us. But there are others who always want a free handout and don't care about anyone except themselves.
A lo of these people you can see on TV rioting, looting and burning down buildings.
Hopefully, some day all Americans will appreciate what others have done for them and become a true American. All lives matter. God bless America.
Keith Eberle
Defiance
