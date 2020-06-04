Protests for other deaths
I came through town yesterday and saw a dozen or so people protesting the murder of George Floyd by the police. I was thinking, why now and why this murder? Why was there no protest for the following men and women?:
Syville Smith, Bettie Jones, Anthony Hodge, Terrence Crutcher, Leonard Brown, Rosa Luxemburg, Jawari Porte, Denver Smith, Antione Rose, Philandro Castile, Tanisha Anderson, James Boden, Mary Knowlton, David Johnson, Danny Rae Thomas, John Crawford III, Jordan Edwards, Maurice Granton Jr., Tamir Rice, Kareem Ali Nadir Jones, Daniel Shaver, Kevin Lamonte Scott, Justine Damond, Botham Jean, Trayvon Martin, SI “1027820,” Oscar Grant, Eric Garner, Andre Green, VI “33765-183,” Michael Brown, Luke Stewart, SN “A3355-018,” Rodney King, Damon Grimes, CO “NN 7687,” Laquan McDonald, Bill Porubsky, Jemele Roberson, Sandra Bland, Anthony Smith, Timmy Thomas, Deborah Danner, Magdiel Sanchez, Eleanor Bumpurs, Sam Dubose, Patrick Harmon, Michael Stewart, Tyre King, Henry Green, E.J. Bradford Jr., Walter Scott, Jeremy Lake, TY “(22335,” Joshua Beal, Eurie Stamps, Eric Logan, Mark Healy, Andrew Finch, De’von Bailey, Freddie Gray, Anthony Webber, Anthony Hill, Keith Scott, Clinton Allen, Atatiana Jefferson, Alton Sterling, Stephon Clark, Cory Jones, Sean Bell, Bobby Hutton, Ahmaud Arbery, Amadou Diallo, Ricky Boyd, George Floyd, Tyrone West, Shaeed Vassell, Breonna Taylor, Quintonio Legrier-Kalief Browder.
Morris Parrish
rural Defiance
Let members of Congress know
It seems fine with Trump that rampaging a state capitol building and making death threats to a state governor is justified. But when a black man’s unjustified death is protested, he threatens every governor with military action in spite of constitutional provisions for state rights! Yes, theft and property damage are criminal, but that is a topic for later.
His words and actions have hurt so many in this country, but he crossed the final line with his egotistical rants, and used God and the tenets of Christianity while using unjustified physical attacks against citizens for a campaign photo op!
Participants in a peaceful demonstration, including volunteers and 20 clergy who offered refreshments and hand sanitizer to demonstrators, were pelted with tear gas and rubber bullets for no reason except to clear a path for Trump to walk to and from a church.
I feel pity for those that condone his actions, both now and in the past, while still presenting themselves as Christians. Not only is America not “great again,” it is the worst it has ever been.
Trump has very little understanding of the Constitution. He is crude and only knows how to lie. Our economy collapsed because he did not act soon enough to contain the virus, thus shutting down businesses across the country. His disregard of medical professionals caused many thousand deaths. He threatens Americans and calls people names to de-humanize them. He has constantly abused the office he serves and now he has used God and the church for personal gain.
Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington stated the situation clearly:
“He used violent means so he could be escorted across the park into the courtyard of the church. He did not pray. He did not offer a word of balm or condolence to those who are grieving. He did not seek to unify the country. He used the Bible, and our church, as a prop.”
Now is not the time for silence. “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,” said Martin Luther King Jr.
They also end when we do not use our right to vote. Be sure you are registered and ready for Nov. 3.
Let our members of Congress know this is not what America does; it is not who America is: Sen. Rob Portman, 1-800 541-6446; Sen. Sherrod Brown, 1-888-896-6446; Rep. Bob Latta, 419-782-1996.
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
