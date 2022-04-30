Ukraine never a willing part of Russia
Holodomor is a Ukrainian term meaning deliberate starvation to inflict death. Specifically, it refers to the terror-famine genocide carried out by Russia which killed 3-5 million Ukrainians during 1932-33 in response to an independence movement after Ukraine had been forced to join the USSR in 1922.
Ukraine became an independent nation in 1917. It had been contested and divided by the Ottoman Empire, the Austrian Empire, the Poland-Lithuanian Commonwealth and Russia at various times with Russian dominance under Stalin particularly horrific. The Holodomor was the Ukrainian Holocaust. Russia confiscated grain, livestock and foodstuffs to inflict death by starvation. Millions of children, elderly and families were mass murdered by being starved to death. What Stalin did in 1932-33 using artificial famine, Putin is doing today — murdering civilians to crush democracy in Ukraine.
Russian troops are accomplished mass murderers. They surround, bomb and starve civilians, then loot, rape, torture and kill. They move to the next town, systematically shelling civilian infrastructure, hospitals, schools, houses, apartments, factories and shopping centers. They booby-trap civilian property to terrorize and kill long after they leave.
Putin sympathizers in the U.S. and Republicans including Donald Trump, have glowingly described Putin as “genius” and “savvy.” Many Republicans shamelessly repeat Putin’s lie that Ukraine was always part of Russia, implying Russia has the right to subjugate Ukraine as a rebellious province.
Ukraine was never a willing part of Russia. It was forced into the USSR in 1922 and kept there by the mass murder of three million civilians. Russia has no right to Ukraine. Does England have the right to level American cities they once ruled?
Ukraine became independent in 1917, and after the USSR folded it became sovereign once again in 1991. Putin’s lie justifying military invasion, that Ukraine was always part of Russia, is often parroted by core Republicans. But Ukraine was an independent nation long before Putin, Trump, Tucker Carlson, Fox, the religious right and Russian sympathizers began spouting disinformation to the contrary.
In 2017, Kevin McCarthy suggested Trump was financed by Putin. Three weeks ago, 63 conservative House Republicans, devout Trumpers, voted against a resolution supporting NATO.
We have a moral obligation to protect democracy, both in Ukraine and domestically, against the depravity of Putin, Trump and the Republican Party which supports a cesspool of corrupt leadership in maintaining power at any cost over democracy here in Ohio, in the U.S. and in Ukraine.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
