Catholic faith has helped
Larry Tonjes had a very good letter to the editor in the June 10 Crescent-News.
The only perfect human is Jesus Christ.
As I reflected on the Epistle and Gospel readings during the COVID, I found myself scared, but reflecting on things that made my Catholic faith stronger, but I always had my Catholic faith, losing both my parents and my brother in a very tragic tractor accident on July 14, 1986.
No matter what each one of us faces, God always stands besides us.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
City should change cat law
I can’t believe the City of Defiance will not let anyone feed those homeless, starving stray cats. How do you think they became that way? Humans. Human neglect started this whole process.
Seventy-percent of humans get a pet for the wrong reason. “It’s a surprise for my kids, a Christmas present” and so on. One thing they fail to realize is that cute, fuzzy six-week-old kitten or puppy soon turns into a six-month old that now needs shots, sprayed or neutered, fed, watered and daily care.
Then they seem to lose their luster, so they let them loose outside and the breeding process begins. One cat turns to five, five turns to 20, and so on and so forth. Without proper care you end of with dozens of unwanted pets. They end up in cat fights, with ear mites, fleas, mange and starvation.
A cat will hunt even after given proper food. People need to do the responsible thing and pay out the initial first treatments to prevent all this over population. So people please take care of your pets. And Defiance let people feed these poor cats.
Vicki Rice
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.