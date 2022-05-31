BIden has done more for rural people
In response to Jerry Monnin’s May 24 letter: Not everything seen on Facebook/TV or in print is true. The Reuters Fact Check Team researched Monnin’s claim about a Czech newspaper attacking our president.
Reuters found no evidence that a news organization from the Czech Republic or elsewhere wrote these disparaging comments. This and/or similar claims have been circulating on social media since 2010, targeting multiple world leaders. They are false.
Here are some facts: The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are doing more for rural communities than the previous administration ever did.
Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARP), includes $360 billion for the states. Ohio recently received $11 billion, evenly divided between the state and local governments and for use now until 2024. Per the bill, money is both to provide immediate protection and care for Ohioans during COVID and for long-term investments to recover after the pandemic.
The federal bill tags $4.5 billion for Ohio’s K-12 schools. Because of the past 24 years of court-determined, unfair school funding between urban and rural districts, children in rural communities could noticeably benefit.
ARP will help fund Ohio’s Hosue Bill 2: bipartisan legislation to improve internet access and bandwidth for education, businesses and telehealth — especially needed in rural areas. For housing, $700 million from the ARP will help fund bi-partisan legislation signed by Gov. DeWine to help low-income families pay rent and utilities. This will help families in our area.
Not a single Republican politician in Congress voted for the ARP legislation that will fund the programs to benefit our rural communities.
For decades urban and rural communities have followed separate and unequal paths on nearly all indicators of social well-being. The previous administration’s neglect of working families and rural America only widened the divide.
While cities continued to attract and keep young professionals, studies have found rural communities falling behind on education, the creation of new businesses and good jobs. Rates of poverty, unsheltered homelessness and substance abuse in rural communities hover above national averages. Sadly, rural communities also experience lower life expectancies.
In our politically polarized nation, social media and even print media can seduce us with narratives we may be inclined to believe. The disparities between false narratives and truth divide and weaken communities. We hand more power to corporate media entities when we do not examine our sources for their credibility. Our democracy depends on well informed citizens. Stay vigilant!
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
Banning ‘assault rifles’ won’t do much
In his satirical novel “Candide,” Voltaire describes how in the aftermath of the 1755 Lisbon earthquake authorities, concluding that the event was doubtless evidence of God’s displeasure, initiated an auto de fe by burning alleged infidels and heretics at the stake. Doubtlessly, such action was received enthusiastically by the public as a “common sense” solution to the problem of natural disasters.
In our “enlightened” age such action is seen as blatantly absurd since no causal link between theological opinion and natural phenomena has ever been proved. Unfortunately, current attitudes by many among the media and political elite about how to deal with tragic, but rare, events exhibit the same level of absurdity.
Limiting the Second Amendment rights of millions of law-abiding gun owners, i.e., today’s infidels, for example, may not compare with burning at the stake, but is certainly just as ineffective in solving the problem of mass shootings. Banning so-called “assault rifles” or even demanding more intrusive background checks will merely generate a profit motive for foreign manufacturers, probably Chinese, to smuggle their products through a scandalously porous southern border suggesting an effectiveness whose value pales in comparison to the various costs of enforcement.
If NRA aficionados are the infidels, then those harboring such un-woke attitudes as support for rigorous enforcement of immigration law, recognition of two biological genders, climate change skepticism, etc. are today’s heretics. As the grand inquisitors of the past moved vigorously to stamp out even the minutest deviation from religious orthodoxy, so too do the inquisitors of the present show equal diligence in suppressing what they view as “hate speech.”
Past inquisitors justified their vigilance as necessary to preserve people’s immortal souls. Their modern counterparts justify their vigilance as necessary to prevent fanatics from being moved by radical beliefs to instigate tragedies. The problem of course lies with the absence of a fixed standard by which to judge whether any given deviation from accepted thought is sufficient to trigger its suppression.
Does use of a wrong pronoun, for example, rise to the level of a “hate crime?” If so (barring public immolation), does such warrant exclusion from social media, or perhaps, harassment by the DHS?
Throughout both world and American history catastrophic events have invariably resulted in the erosion of cherished individual liberties. Moral: A people seeking to remain free should never make policy in the heat of the moment following a tragedy.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Trying to ‘to pull the wool over’ our eyes
There have been several letters to this column from Democrats who wish to pull the wool over readers’ eyes. To read those letters, readers would think President Biden has been doing a great job leading our country for the last 16 months.
Actually, the job he is doing is the worst since Carter. During Carter’s term, several key economic measuring scales were terrible, including the unemployment rate and inflation rate. We are headed there again unless Democratic policies are curbed.
Let’s start with gasoline prices. Other petroleum products follow gas prices, making almost everything cost more. Gasoline prices are double what they were when Biden took over the presidency. And, many experts forecast $6 a gallon gas by the end of this year.
Biden’s pathetic attempt to pause the increase by taking some oil from the nation’s stockpile was meager and ineffective in helping nationwide prices. We need different leadership. We were nearly energy independent during President Trump’s term. We’d all like to see gas prices where they were in 2020!
The inflation rate is averaging over 8% for this year. And has been over 5% for a year. We are paying more at the pump and more at the grocery store (and other places). We need better leadership in Congress and the White House.
President Trump was roundly criticized for the way he dealt with the COVID-19 crisis in 2020. So, how has Biden addressed that problem? Vaccinations have been developed, but Biden did nothing to help them. And, COVID is still a major threat to our lives. We need better policies from the White House!
In the market place, there have many shortages that have hurt us, including baby formula, computer chips and other manufactured products. Personally, I have been waiting eight months for an America-made garage door. From trucking problems to material problems, this type of shortage is indefensible. We need better government policies from the White House.
One liberal letter writer suggested that Biden’s policies have been blocked by Republicans. How can that be when Democrats control all three branches of our government? We need better informed voters and better leadership form the “leaders” we have.
I’m not thrilled with the primary elections in Ohio, but I still advise all readers to vote a straight Republican slate in the general election.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
