Republicans should stand up to the party
It is ironic that some Trump supporters still hold on to “Stop the Steal” in spite of every finding proving there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. In actually, the only ones who tried to steal the election were Donald J. Trump and his minions. The frantic efforts by Mr. Trump to bully state election officials (even a Republican official in Georgia) to overturn the election have been publically exposed.
The Capitol Hill insurrection, incited by Mr. Trump, was a part of a plan to stop the legitimate confirmation of Biden’s presidency. Published emails have revealed that John Eastman, a Trump lawyer, created a detailed “road map” to stop the confirmation.
The detailed plan subtitled the “January 6 scenario,” outlined how Vice-President Pence, in spite of the guidelines of the Constitution, should have simply ignored results from seven states that tipped the presidency to Biden. If carried out, this move would have effectively thrown away millions of votes for Biden.
Peter Navarro, an adviser to former President Trump, along with Steve Bannon unabashedly revealed his plan to overthrow the election. He entitled his plan the “Green Bay Sweep” — one of sowing chaos. Rep. Paul Gosar would formally object to the electors from Arizona (and later as preplanned for other critical states) with Sen. Ted Cruz signing on. Navarro also noted there would be over 100 Republican congressmen committed to creating chaos to press Vice-President Pence to either take the electors from seven states off the table or to substitute Republican electors.
Rudy Giuliani’s scheme to overturn the election has also been revealed. Republicans in seven crucial states signed on as fraudulent, alternative electors. The fraudulent documents were submitted to Congress to somehow replace the legally confirmed state electors.
In January, an Arizona lawmaker introduced a bill that would permit Republican legislators to overrule the certification of elections in that state. In Georgia, the legislature has given partisan election boards the power to “slow down or block” election certifications. Other states also have passed restrictive voting laws using the “Big Lie” for excuse.
Republican leaders have succeeded in killing federal voting rights legislation. All 50 Republican senators voted against the federal bill designed to secure fair elections. Where are the Republican leaders willing to “buck the party” in order to preserve democracy and the right of all citizens to vote — and have their votes counted?
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
