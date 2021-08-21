Bureaucrats shouldn’t control education
The great Irish political thinker, Edmund Burke, observed that, rather than a transitory aggregate of current members, society is an intergenerational compact by which we in the present as stewards of that compact are charged with the responsibility of preserving, improving upon, and passing to future generations the wisdom of the past.
Sadly, Americans of late have proved very poor stewards. With historical revisionism and the betrayal of traditional Judeo-Christian ideals we’ve abandoned the wisdom of the past, leaving future Americans ill-prepared to cope with the cultural depravity and fiscal prodigality we’ve bequeathed to them.
So, who will bring us to our senses? Certainly not the federal bureaucracy! If the southern border fiasco and humiliation of Afghanistan teach us anything it’s that that institution is little more than a palpable hoax. No, if there are to be heroes, I submit the role must be assumed by parents.
Not being a parent myself, I can only marvel at how most meet the constant daily challenges of raising children, especially given the formidable forces arrayed against them.
It follows that parents should have a wide degree of latitude in seeking to communicate values to their offspring. Consequently, those (bureaucratic or otherwise) who would challenge parental decisions should bear a burden that, while not insurmountable, is nevertheless substantial.
Accordingly, parents should be offered a wide range of school choice. Access to custom-made tutors would be ideal, but unfortunately, probably too costly. Competing private schools might be less costly, but would still likely exceed the capacity of taxpayer resources.
As food for thought, however, consider the possibility of competing public schools. Within any given region there are wide variations on parental attitudes regarding contemporary issues. So why then must all of the region’s school districts cater to one set of opinions exclusively?
Depending upon the enrollment generated by minority viewpoints, perhaps a proportionate number of local schools could be set aside to serve the demands of these nonconformists. True, this would be slightly more costly than regional uniformity, but any additional expense could be borne by minority-viewpoint parents in inverse proportion to their numbers relative to total enrollment.
While I admit that such a scheme might prove impracticable, I refuse to yield its guiding principle, i.e., if Burke’s compact is to be honored, the education of children must be under the control of parents rather than bureaucracy at any level.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Jesus makes us clean inside and out
Approaching Jesus, a leper kneeling down says to Him: “If you want you can cure me. Moved with compassion, Jesus stretched out His hand, touched him and said, “I do will it. Be cured. The leprosy left him then and there.” (Mark 1:40-42)
What is clean and what is not? Mothers have a different sense of what is “clean” compared to their spouses or their children. We have heard different sayings such as “you can be poor, but clean” or the one we’ve all heard, “cleanliness is next to Godliness.”
All these things are true, but we also have to think of people that for no reason of their own are not “clean.” In Leviticus, 13:44-46, speaking of the unclean person and how that unclean person had to be set apart form the rest, that person had to shout to the world that he or she was unclean because by being unclean he could infect the rest of the population.
So, the best thing for everyone was to be set apart. Jesus, however, knows the pain of being isolated and alone, of not being touched or receiving the warmth of others, which is why He had compassion.
We all lived this past year through this pandemic. We’ve been told to keep our distance from one another, at least six feet. We were told to cover our faces and even at times to stay home if at all possible.
In the Gospel we hear about being made clean and how we are to be cleansed. Jesus does no condemn because He knows that in some way or other, we are all unclean and striving to be clean, even in this pandemic.
We can see that there is hope in the form of the vaccine, but it doesn’t make us clean instantly, it takes time. We still have to be cautious. People are still suspicious of others. After having the virus some people still avoid others as unclean.
In this year God is asking us to work harder in caring for one another. We are asked to make sacrifices, to lead changed lives even if just a little. We are also asked to help someone else find the right path and to lead them back to the Way, the Truth and the Life. If you know who that is, tell people about Him. He is the one that makes us clean from the inside and outside. Amen.
Frank Belmares
Holgate
Low vaccination rates are a concern
One of the principle arguments made against vaccinations is that vaccines can cause autism. Available online, The Annals of Internal Medicine published the results of a massive study involving 657,461 Danish children titled, “Measles, Mumps, Rubella Vaccination and Autism.” The children studied were born from 1999-2010 and assessed on average eight years of age until Aug. 31, 2013.
Autism was higher in unvaccinated children than vaccinated children. Yes, the rate of autism was higher in unvaccinated children.
The vaccine did not cause autism to increase, rather there were fewer cases of autism in the vaccinated. Data gathered over 10 years involving 657,461 children conclusively demonstrates autism is not a risk to vaccination. But are there real, actual risks? Yes.
Allergic reactions occur in an estimated 0.22 out of 100,000 vaccinated. That translates into one treatable allergic reaction in 500,000. More specifically, regarding COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna has reported 2.5 allergic reactions per one million doses and Pfizer has reported 11.1 allergic reactions per one million doses, 75% of which occur in the first 15 minutes, which is why a wait of 15 minutes is recommended so any reaction can be treated with an antihistamine on the spot.
Everyone has an opinion about vaccines, but hard evidence should guide our actions. God’s will and guidance are made clear by irrefutable evidence. If evidence is more reliable than opinion vaccines are safe and effective.
Locally, it may be a developing tragedy that some of our area nursing homes have abysmal rates of vaccination for their health care workers.
Latest available data (Aug. 1) from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services showed The Gardens in Paulding with 89.3% of residents, but only 23.5% of employees fully vaccinated.
The figures at Vancrest in Payne is similar: 88.5% of residents, but only 23.1% of staff have full vaccinations.
Brookview in Defiance and Vancrest in Hicksville have full vaccination rates of 35% and 32%, respectively, for staff. Vaccination data can be verified on each and every nursing home in the U.S. at https://data.cms.gov/covid-19/covid-19-nursing-home-data.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
Riverside Cemetery is in great shape
This is a letter of appreciation to the people who care for Riverside Cemetery.
There is a lot of foot traffic, bicycle traffic and auto traffic in the cemetery, so it is a blessing that it is so attractive.
There are the beautiful trees, the beautiful flowers and the well-trimmed grounds. And now the very much needed work on the driveways through the cemetery has been done, and done very well. So, I’m sure all of the community appreciates the work you all do.
George Newton
rural Defiance
‘God is not the God of the dead’
In his 1889 book titled “Wealth,” Andrew Carnegie wrote: “Men of wealth (should) form a synthetic (combination of separate elements into a whole) free enterprise system based on cradle-to-grave schooling.
The people who advance through schooling will be given licenses to lead profitable lives. All licenses will be tied to forms of schooling. This way the entire economy can be controlled and people will be motivated ... to learn what you want them to learn. It also places the minds of all children in the hands of a few social engineers.”
What if I in 2021 wrote this?: “Christian men should form a Christian spirit system based on cradle-to-grave schooling. Those baptized people who advance through schooling will be given confirmation-communion licenses to lead Christian lives. All licenses will be tied to Christian schooling. This way the whole law system can be controlled and people will have a motivation to learn what God wants them to learn. It also places the minds of the children in the hands of a few Christian engineers.”
If my statement was then through political action committees placed in public schools and teachers required to teach Christian logic, would the progressive-evolutionist-humanist-communist-socialists object?
My opponents say that the U.S. Constitution is over God Almighty, so that means that if the Constitution was returned to its original basis of natural law then my opponents would follow the law wouldn’t they?
Gay marriage wasn’t legal under the Constitution until 2015. Why wasn’t the Constitution followed? The Carnegie of 1889 is dead.
We are “endowed by our Creator. God is not the God of the dead, but of the living.” (Matthew 23:32)
We are not endowed with life by Carnegie (“all licenses are tied”).
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
Athletes have long history of protest
Many key issues polarize the U.S. population today, and the prevailing opinion that U.S. athletes should keep their political opinions to themselves seems to be one of them. This long-standing attitude was refueled by Laura Ingraham’s 2018 statement that LeBron James should “shut up and dribble,” and has been subsequently escalated via numerous athlete protests during the playing of our national anthem.
Having spent recent weeks rooting for the good ole U.S.A. to dominate in the Tokyo Olympics, I was dumbfounded to learn that many steadfast Americans actually rooted against our woke Olympians.
This growing opposition to individual expression puzzles me in that our country was founded upon that fundamental human principle.
The United States actually has a long-standing tradition of athletes utilizing their freedoms of speech and action to advocate for change. In other words, U.S. athletes always have been woke and at the forefront in advocating for change.
In 1969, Curt Flood sued Major League Baseball over the “reserve clause” that allowed teams to own player careers and control their income in perpetuity. His suit resulted in our current free agency system, but his career was ruined by retribution.
In 1970, the “Syracuse Eight” (actually nine) protested racism in the SU football program and were subsequently dismissed from the team, denying them professional football careers. In 2006, they were awarded the Chancellor’s Medal along with the letterman’s jackets that were previously denied them.
In 1973, Billy Jean King played ex-champion Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes” to advocate for progress in the implementation of recently established Title-IX legislation.
In a ridiculously sexist move, the 2021 Norwegian Female Beach Handball Team was fined by the European Handball Federation for wearing the same short-length bottoms as the men’s team instead of the required scant bikini bottoms. Who stepped in to support them? An American celebrity (Pink) who offered to pay the fines.
When we ask U.S. athletes to mindlessly play their game, conforming to whatever treatment they are subjected to, we are developing competitive drones much like those from the Soviet and East German regimes of the Cold War era. Most of you have young people in your lives. Don’t you want them to truly experience individual freedom and develop a mind (and voice) of their own?
Tim Rickabaugh
Defiance
Intersection near Stryker is unsafe
I returned to my home town of Stryker to attend the funerals for my sister and niece, both of whom were killed in a traffic accident on state routes 191 and 34, two miles south of Stryker in late July.
I grew up on our family farm just a half mile from there, and we all knew this intersection was dangerous, especially when the corn reached tassel. The Crescent-News published a detailed article on this set of fatalities, yet the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report made no mention of any view obstructions caused by the corn.
Needless to say, I was surprised to find that no highway safety engineering upgrades had been completed at this intersection in the 40 years since I went to college and joined the Air Force.
How many more accidents and deaths will be necessary before somebody says “enough?” Couldn’t Williams County and the Ohio DOT at least re-engineer this intersection to provide adequate warning that the through traffic on Route 34 need not stop, add rumble strips, solar flashers, and enforce sight obstructions when crops are planted? Isn’t this minimal added cost worth at least two lives?
Take a few minutes to head north on Ohio 191 and cross this intersection and then make up your own minds on whether it is safe for your own families to cross, especially with the large truck volume caused by detours.
Paul Clark
Niceville, Fla.
