The last several weeks have brought feelings of uncertainty, fear and grief to us all as we grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. In these extraordinary times, it’s important to take a moment to stop and reflect on what we’re most appreciative of as individuals, businesses and as a community.
ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital’s healthcare workers have stepped up in remarkable ways to care for our community through the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, they’ve shown courage, resilience and strength. We appreciate and applaud their selfless efforts.
And just as our healthcare workers have been here for you, you’ve been there for us, too. The community has rallied around us in ways we could not have imagined. We’ve received kind words of encouragement and thanks; generous donations of food and hand-sewn masks; monetary donations; and so much more. We can’t thank you enough for the outpouring of support.
With the pandemic plateauing in Ohio, we now must turn our attention toward the resurgence of our communities. That’s why we’re working in accordance with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s orders and timeline to thoughtfully begin re-opening programs and services at ProMedica. No matter the illness, injury or issue, we believe that access to comprehensive health care is critical and essential. Please reach out to your physician/provider to discuss your healthcare needs and concerns.
However, we also understand the importance of putting precautionary measures in place so we can continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and provide a safe, healthy environment for all patients and employees. Our efforts include expanding telemedicine services so you can see a medical professional from the comfort of your own home; enforcing temporary visitor restrictions at our hospitals; providing masks to patients who walk through our doors; extra cleaning and disinfection of our facilities; and encouraging proper social distancing.
Additionally, as a not-for-profit healthcare system, ProMedica’s commitment to supporting the health of our community extends beyond our walls. Whether offering the latest medical advancements, community education, volunteerism, or community health screenings, our Mission to improve the health and well-being of those we serve is strong and resolute.
In this time when we needed you the most, thank you for being there for us. We’re proud to be here for you.
With appreciation and gratitude,
Doug Bush
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Doug Bush is president, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.)
America in rebellion
Protests are taking place across the country.
Draconian orders and enforcement by governors are undermining support for coronavirus restrictions.
In parks, police are prohibiting people from sitting on park benches, even if they are alone.
In Philadelphia, police dragged a man from a bus for not wearing a mask.
In Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer prohibited Christian from gathering for Easter Sunday—services in which worshippers remained in their vehicles.
The most excessive decrees have come from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In addition to shutting down “non-essential” businesses, Gov. Whitmer has barred Michiganders from traveling to each other’s homes. “All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited.”
Other restrictions, including bans on “non-essential” sections of supermarkets, which have been cordoned off. Michigander can buy a bag of candy or a lottery ticket, but not a pack of flower seeds or a can of paint.
Decrees like those from the Michigan Governor and the heavy-handed enforcement run the risk of encouraging mass civil disobedience that will undermine the point of the orders.
Nearly every Governor using these draconian-dictatorial methods to control their citizens are Democrats.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is a leading candidate to become Joe Biden’s VP running mate. That would put her in line to become President in 2024 or Sooner.
The Democratic Party of our parents and grandparents no longer exists. It has become a party totally controlled by Radical Liberal-Elites.
• They have become the Anti-Religion Party.
• The Anti-American Values Party.
• The Pro-Abortion Party. No exceptions.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, a Pediatric Neurologist said a baby born alive could be kept comfortable and then resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired” – the implication being that the baby could be left to die if the family decided they did not want to
keep their child.
Most Liberal Elites do not believe America is a good and exceptional country. Their goal is to gain total control of our country and turn it into a Socialist country where they and their so called “experts” are in total control. They don’t believe in Democracy where the uneducated masses are in control. They believe we the people are not smart enough to govern our country as they believe it should be governed. They, and their “experts” have the education and intelligence to remake America into the country they believe it should be.
Jerry Monnin Jr.
Defiance
Order raises constitutional concerns
Gov. Mike DeWine’s order closing “non-essential” businesses raises due process concerns. Due process appears twice in our Constitution, in the 5th and 14th amendments, and prohibits government from taking a person’s life, liberty or property without first giving the person notice and an opportunity to be heard by an unbiased judge or jury.
The Supreme Court has developed a balancing test that would require, for example, Gov. DeWine to point to a compelling state interest and show that the closure of “non-essential” businesses is narrowly tailored to suit that interest. The process would likely boil down to business owners showing how they could continue to operate while also adequately protecting their employees and customers.
Due process is vital to our way of life. It protects the people and guards against a governor summarily pronouncing life-altering decrees from a podium in Columbus. The hope and future of this nation, as has always been the case, lie not in government but in the ingenuity, determination, faith and common sense of the people.
I trust that Gov. DeWine has had good intentions, but due process was lacking in Ohio’s COVID-19 response, and that troubles me greatly.
Jeffrey Horvath
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Jeffrey Horvath is an attorney in Defiance.)
