Meaning of letter was obscured
In my April letter the first sentence of the last paragraph of what I sent read: “Is the Bible a book of mythology,” followed by “no.” But what was printed changed the word “mythology” to “anthology” followed by “no.”
“Mythology” is defined as: “the collection of myths and legends of a particular people usually describing the exploits of gods and heroes ... .” “Anthology” is defined as “a collection of literary extracts” (e.g. poems).
I intended the words “mythology,” “no,” because some corporate and government leaders in the 1800s (after the U.S. received the Statue of Liberty from France, and Darwin wrote “Origin of Species”) became interested in Renaissance teachings that wanted to return to the teachings of ancient Greek and Roman philosophies from before Christ because those ancients invented their own gods as they went along and Darwin agreed with Aristotle that life originated from pond scum.
To exploit capitalism: Rockefeller, Carnegie and Ford — among others — formed “foundations” to finance colleges and universities who for money would betray Christ by teaching evolution even though Aristotle was wrong.
Tadpoles were actually coming from eggs, creating life, not scum. “Where the Spirit of Christ is, there is liberty.” (II Corinthians 3:17)
“But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him; neither can he know them because they are spiritually discerned.” (I Corinthians 2:14)
In order to return to the false spirit of Aristotle a university professor, John Dewey, wrote “School and Society” in 1899 and later signed the “Humanist Manifesto” in 1936 that placed humanist professors over God Almighty and “naturalism” over the Spirit of Christ.
No statue made by human hands can hold a natural flame that is total liberty because that liberty is grasped “in hand.” The living God of Creation and the Spirit of Christ cannot be contained in statues or buildings made with human hands.
Biogenesis, the basics of biology, teaches that life must come from life. Likewise, liberty must come from liberty (Christ).
The Bible is an anthology (refer to “Septuagint, Talmud, Torah, Council of Nicacea,” etc.) but is not religion-mythology as “classified” (discriminated by) the Dewey Decimal System.
Truthfully, the Bible is “classic literature” because the Septuagint and New Testament were both written in Greek.
St. Paul’s (Christian liberty) Chapel still stands (Twin Towers) within sight of the Statue of (Renaissance) Liberty.
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
City doesn’t need a third roundabout
Another roundabout in Defiance? Seriously? We didn’t need the first two that were built.
Route 66 was nice just the way it was. We don’t have that much traffic, and all it did was cause a mass of confusion and a waste of time and money that could have been put to better use.
There’s a lot of roads around here that are badly in need of repair. I’d rather see them get fixed instead of a roundabout screwing up Route 15 as bad as it did Route 66.
Another thing I’d like to address is why the school systems are not teaching the kids to write long hand or cursive anymore.
I have great grandkids in junior high, and none of them know how to sign their names, other than printing them.
How are they supposed to sign for any legal papers, banking accounts or any other documents? Is our normal way of life being phased out a little at a time?
It’s a shame what our world has turned into. I guess if you’re an old-timer from the 1950s and 1960s all this new technology isn’t normal.
I just feel sorry for our future generations. I hope it isn’t going to be as bleak as it seems now.
Vicki Rice
rural Defiance
