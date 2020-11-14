Masks make a difference
Many are not aware that Japan has never shut down during COVID-19 and only has as of Nov. 9 1,840 deaths with a population of 126.5 million.
They mask. Even during flu season. They respect others right to be protected as they expect to be protected. There is a very interesting article in The Washington Post about this.
About masking in the United States: if you don’t cover your nose, you are very vulnerable to COVID as it likes entry into the nose. You can Google this. So cover not only your mouth, but your chin and nose. Articles say three-layer silk masks are as good as surgical masks, and are available on Amazon.
And for those who say it’s their right not to mask, I say it’s my right to be protected from infection.
Paula Gaspar, RN
Defiance
