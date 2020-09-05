Trump is harming Ohio workers
It is well documented that when Donald Trump was involved in construction and casinos, he regularly cheated his contractors and workers out of payments he had contracted to fulfill. He even bragged about doing it as a way to build his wealth.
Now, he’s actively harming Ohio workers because his petty, personal feelings got hurt.
Trump recently called for a nationwide boycott of the Goodyear company, an outfit that has been in business for more than 100 years and employs thousands of workers here in Ohio, manufacturing important American products. Trump did this because a Goodyear training video shown at a single facility out in Kansas instructed employees to avoid all types of explicit political gear at the workplace, including MAGA hats.
Goodyear’s headquarters in Akron started that the video was made locally in Kansas and had not been approved at the corporate level. Too bad! The company’s stock price dropped 4% while the market rose overall. It has since recovered somewhat.
The next time Trump’s nose gets out of joint with an Ohio company it could be Campbell Soup in Napoleon. It could be Procter & Gamble, Jeep, Cooper Tire or Sherwin Williams. Somebody on the Internet can make up a story about one of these companies. Trump tweets about it and, boom, that company is struggling and workers are laid off because of a boycott incited by the president of the United States.
The point is this: Donald Trump doesn’t care. He has not called off his boycott of Goodyear. He said it didn’t matter when General Motors closed its plant in Lordstown and thousands of jobs were lost. He said it didn’t matter if Goodyear workers lost their jobs. They should just go find new jobs, even through unemployment in Ohio now stands at nearly 10%.
More than 1.5 million Ohioans have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But Trump only cares about his delicate ego. He keeps tweeting away and undermining working people.
Raymond Sauber
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Raymond Sauber is Defiance Area UAW/CAP Council chairman.)
Trump behaves like a king
Many Americans were outraged to see our beautiful White House surrounded with campaign banners at the Republican National Convention. These trappings supported the sitting president, who does not own the residence he occupies. The White House is commonly nicknamed “The People’s House” because its occupant is expected to serve all the people — not just those who support him with their votes.
Claims now abound that Republicans’ blatant electioneering on public property is a violation of law. The Hatch Act specifically prohibits federal employees from undertaking political actions at their places of work. This includes telling others to vote or donate to a specific candidate. The Act also prohibits the use of federal resources for campaign purposes.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows brushed off complaints with the excuse that, “Nobody outside the Beltway cares about the Hatch Act.” This is a two-faced claim from a man who sponsored several pieces of legislation to strengthen punishments for violating the Act. Of course, that was back when a Democratic president occupied The People’s House.
Others claim “federal employees” are not the same as “elected officials,” although winning an election is supposed to mean those officials now work for us. A double standard is operating when lower-level employees get fined, suspended, or even fired for a political slip of the tongue, but flagrant violations by higher-ups are met with winks and eye-rolls.
Displaying the arrogant manner that many of his supporters love, the current White House occupant has often (needlessly) reminded journalists, “I’m the president and you’re not!” At his speech (on Aug. 27) he applied that same tone to flaunt his misuse of public property, asking, with a wave over his shoulder, “What’s the name of that building?” Drawing a laugh from his admirers, he gloated, “The fact is, we’re here and they’re not!”
This was an open display of contempt for the majority of American voters — the 65 million who preferred his opponent in 2016, as well as former supporters who have since turned against him.
Through a fluke of the Electoral College, which occasionally delivers a win to the loser, he sits in The People’s House, acting like a king beholden to no one. Spotlights focused on his family — who’ve never been public servants and can’t get security clearance without special dispensation — show his hopes of founding a dynasty to own our house for many years to come.
Marion Hanson
Defiance
Voters can side with ‘decency’ this fall
Rip Van Winkle wandered into the Catskill Mountains where he came upon a group of dwarfs playing ninepins who offered him liquor. You know the story, Rip drinks and sleeps for 20 years. When he went into the mountains the American colonies were under English rule; he fell asleep and woke up in a world he didn’t recognize, the colonies had become the United States of America.
The point of the story isn’t that Rip slept for 20 years but that he had slept through a revolution. Today, something just as momentous as revolution is happening in this country and many are unconscious of the perilous path our nation is barreling down.
Donald Trump cannot keep law and order. He incites political, racial and ethnic divisions; undermines American institutions; locks up children at the border; guts the post office to hinder voting; and lobbies Russian interference in our elections.
Trump intends to fulfill his totalitarian ambitions. He faces prosecution for multiple felonies when he is out of office. He must win to stay out of prison and, therefore, has no intention of abiding by election results should he lose. Everybody in America knows it.
Trump expresses glowing admiration of dictators around the world. He views them as great leaders and Trump envies their power — always above law, disregarding the good of the nation, abusing the levers of government to suit personal interests; Trump has dictator envy. Enabling Trump’s totalitarian aspirations are those who backed him in 2016 — Fox, Putin, Russian Intelligence, white supremacists and evangelical Christians who vote against their conscience.
Trump’s presidency threatens our way of life. Societies change when citizens sleep; and the changes can be profound. We may wake up in a world we don’t recognize and find the country we knew and loved, in spite of its shortcomings, has become the permanent chaos of Trump-world. This fall, voters will side with decency, patriotism and the Constitution or the draft-dodger.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
Cartoon was troubling
My wife and I were appalled by the cartoon that appeared in this newspaper on Sept. 1. It showed a dark-skinned man on TV, pitching a childlike tantrum while holding a basketball with a caption that says, “Pro-athletes sit-out games.” With a white couple watching a plumber leave their home the larger caption expresses relief that plumbers “don’t stop unclogging toilets because of perceived racial injustice.”
Presumably a protest against racial injustice is the pointless gesture of a crybaby, while unclogging toilets is essential work that must go on, rain or shine.
That you were expecting readers to laugh is disgusting.
We all should reject this irresponsible approach to a deep-seated problem roiling our nation this summer? A first step is rejecting the term “perceived” as applied to racial injustice. One can fail to “perceive” it only by keeping eyes tightly shut against the facts. Statistica.com reports that, “Among black Americans, the rate of fatal police shootings between 2015 and mid-2020 was 32 per million of the population, while for white Americans, it was 13 shootings per million of the population.” Black Americans die as a result of police shootings at more than twice the rate of white.
We firmly support our law enforcement officers and join Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in opposing any move to defund police. But it’s obvious that black Americans have valid reasons to distrust police in some neighborhoods. This problem goes back decades, if not centuries. If you read about the Tulsa Race Massacre (also known as the Black Wall Street Massacre or the Greenwood Massacre), and other shocking attacks on black communities well into the 20th Century, you begin to understand why millions of Americans are calling so strongly for an end to racial injustice.
It’s really not that hard to “perceive.” Add cell phone recordings of tragic episodes like the suffocation of George Floyd, and you can understand why massive protests are boiling up these days.
The cartoon implies that pro-athletes should, “shut up and dribble.” Don’t they have a right to express their opinions? A problem needs fixing, and every American should do their part.
Richard Shaffer
Defiance
Put an ‘adult’ in office, vote for Biden
The Trumplican Party’s unconventional convention aired last week. I heard significant portions on the radio, though I remain unconvinced that, if re-elected, there will be two chickens in every pot and that suddenly Donald J. Trump will be universally acclaimed “humanitarian of the year.”
Yep, I’ll be ridin’ with Biden in 2020. Granted, we may be cruising slowly with the blinker on, but we’ll be headed straight down the center of the lane as “Uncle Joe” will most certainly get us into the alignment shop to cure that sharp pull to the right that has unevenly worn the tread on the wide whitewall that is American society.
With early voting beginning soon, I’m asking Ohio voters to join me in handing a scoop shovel, pitchfork and a resounding defeat to the self-described “stable genius” so he can get on with a career for which he may actually be qualified.
We need to put an adult behind the wheel. Please vote Joseph Biden for president.
David Busteed
Defiance
