Religious ‘dogma’ and politics

Star Parker closed a recent column with the phrase, “America is supposed to be about freedom. Remember?”

My question in response would be, does she remember?

She seems to be ham-handedly defending institutional rights at the expense of individual rights. The problem with this line of argument is that it is inherently anti-freedom. It merely cedes the decision from a legislative power to a private religious administration.

She invokes the “rights” of the Little Sisters of the Poor from being required by law to carry insurance that “forces” them “to provide abortifacients.” The reality is that while the law requires that the insurance carrier cover such expense, it in no way requires the insured to pursue those services.

Much is being argued at the present moment under the auspices of religious freedom, but often those arguments have little to do with actual personal freedom, and everything to do with institutional control, often in an attempt to skirt the law.

These arguments aren’t high minded defenses of constitutional rights, they are debased attempts at an institutional power grab, and the lessening of the autonomy of the individual.

The latest, and least reasonable attempt in the name of religious freedom is the attempt by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to deny the sacrament of communion to the president unless he changes his political stance on abortion.

This isn’t an act of religious freedom, it is an act of religious persecution, which represents an untenable interference of a religious institution attempting to inject their dogma into politics.

We must stand above allowing this form of religious dogma to enter into politics.

Ironically, the point of politics and religion are both in their own way to form more stable coalitions, with the intent of bringing people together and forming consensus. At present, we seem to have lost sight of that goal.

Brian Barnett

Glendale, Mass.

