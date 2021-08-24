I confess it was a pleasant surprise to read a couple of columns appearing on the Op/Ed section that weren’t so obviously slanted to the right that they practically slid off the page. The one written by Christine Flowers and another by Arthur Cyr (both on Thursday) were both thoughtful and compassionate perspectives on the ongoing tragedy playing out in Afghanistan.

As always, this situation offers plenty of opportunity to lob cheap shots at one party/administration or the other — an opportunity many seem unable to resist. All the more heartening, then to see these thoughtful perspectives on a very complex geopolitical and humane situation.

Any of us with the remotest distant connection and or an ounce of compassion for the Afghan people — men and women alike — are anguishing over the current situation. They have my heartfelt hopes for a miraculously positive outcome to a seemingly hopeless and desperate reality. If positive thoughts can help, they have mine.

Jan Craig

Defiance

