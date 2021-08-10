Marxism is a big concern

I forcefully, passionately, fervently protest the Marxist ideology.

What are our K-12, colleges and universities coming to? Do we not understand our schools of academia are infiltrated with a big percentage of Marxist teachers and professors? All you have to do is read “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levine and Dinesh D’Souza’s books, especially “United States of Socialism: Who’s behind it? Why it’s evil. How to Stop It.”

I double-dare you to read these books.

Michele Tucker

Brunersburg

