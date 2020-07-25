Mayer has demonstrated ‘commitment’
In today’s political climate, just to make the decision to stand for an office takes a great amount of courage and compassion for your fellow human beings. Providing care and representation is not about being a party player, or a paycheck, but who you are. This is not developed in a day, but over a lifetime.
Diane Mayer has demonstrated her commitment to humanity every day, and even on those days when being that person was difficult and not in her own best interest.
I met Diane and her family almost 40 years ago. At that time, she was raising four children, working at the senior center and facilitating trips for senior citizens to destinations that many only dreamed of seeing in their lifetime.
Working at the senior center was not just a nine-to-five commitment. I remember there being many, many card game nights. Holiday, birthday and just because dinners with all the trimmings for all the seniors were a norm, not a rarity.
She was, and is, a voice on the other end of the phone that would just be there to listen or spring into action to be sure whoever was on the line had their needs met in every way possible.
Your vote is important to our nation as a free, democratic nation. It is also important that we put real human beings in positions to make real human decisions that we cannot make for ourselves.
Paula Wolford
Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.