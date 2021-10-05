Support was there for border fence
In 2006 Congress passed the Secure Fence Act. Eighty senators, including Obama, Schumer and Biden, voted for it.
It directed the Department of Homeland Security to control the prevention of illegal aliens. It specifically set the goal of providing at least two layers or reinforced fencing, installation of additional physical barriers, roads, lighting, cameras and sensors. It added thousands of Border Patrol personnel and resulted in more than 650 miles of physical barrier along the southern border of the U.S. between 2006 and 2016.
Apparently the three of them as well as other “snowflakes” are suffering from Alzheimer’s.
Wallace Snyder
Hamler
