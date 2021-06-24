CRT now a ‘right-wing missile’
One night last summer, then-President Trump was enjoying FOX News when a new alarm sounded across the network. Filmmaker Christopher Rufo warned that a dangerous mindset, previously unheard-of by most Americans, had now “pervaded every institution in the federal government.” These concepts, Rufo claimed, pose such a threat to our country, they amount to an insidious “cult indoctrination.”
While threats of COVID infection and death dominated the news, this debut of “critical race theory” (CRT) in right-wing media received scant notice. Perhaps it was difficult even for veteran FOX viewers to believe that, after 3 1/2 years of Trumpism, this philosophy had become “the default ideology of the federal bureaucracy and is now being weaponized against the American people.”
But Trump was impressed. Within days, executive orders were issued, and diversity training suspended. Mr. Rufo was invited to the White House to expound further on this obscure academic paradigm.
From my 30-year community college teaching career, I can attest that CRT has been discussed for at least three decades with little fanfare. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s shockingly public death, activists referred to the theory to explain why Black people are killed by police at roughly 2 1/2 times the rate of Whites. They cited widespread distrust emerging from a long history of police practices in Black neighborhoods. They hoped to foster understanding of how, even among police who are not racists, legitimate fears can contribute to tragic outcomes.
Such noble intentions appear ironic amid the current hysteria ginned up around CRT. Following Trump’s lead, Republicans are demonizing any attempt to remind our nation that racism has enduring consequences. Never a weapon against the American people, as Rufo claimed, CRT nonetheless becomes a new right-wing missile in the culture wars. Witness the unseemly cartoon in this newspaper, depicting a crazed schoolteacher eager to pour poisonous CRT down children’s throats. Wonder why the teacher is portrayed as an addle-brained female?
Just last month, reports detailed the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Barely believable today, this event cost hundreds of lives, not to mention thousands of homes and businesses, among the Black residents of that city. The fact that such destruction, abetted by leading citizens and public resources, has rarely been acknowledged and never punished or compensated, should convince us that past racism does continue to impact society today to all of our detriment.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
