Looking for ways ...
There is much criticism — often politically motivated and one-sided — about the president’s handling of the coronavirus situation. But the entire government response from all involved is worthy of debate and book topics well into the future.
One aspect that surely will be studied is the massive sums the federal government has doled out in recent months. This money continues to filter down to local governments, and the taxpayer bill for this represents money the government never had in the first place. Which means someone will be paying for this highly questionable spending long into the future.
In the immediacy, some local governments are about to be awash in CARES Relief Act money they don’t know how to spend. Defiance, for example, is going to receive another $600,000 or so, on top of what it’s already received. The city’s obvious coronavirus-related expenses are nowhere near this, so officials are trying to find qualifying ways to spend it. It’s hard to blame them, but the situation is a sign of the fiscally irresponsible times we live in.
That local governments and many others have suffered financially from the government’s coronavirus response can’t be denied. But the cash giveaway is just another debatable aspect of the entire response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.