A rural challenge ...
One of the attractions of living in a rural area is the freedom of the countryside, along with the clean air and water that usually come with that. But one of the more worrisome things for those who call country home is the relatively recent proliferation of so-called “factory farms,” or concentrated animal feeding operations, throughout rural northwest Ohio.
Another one of these is being considered by Cooper Farms in Defiance County’s Milford Township, and many potential neighbors are worried about the negative impacts. They expressed these concerns at county commissioners’ Monday meeting.
The larger farms are regulated by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, so there isn’t a lot of local control over them. That reality often leaves residents opposed to these farms frustrated, which was in evidence Monday.
However, given the current state of the law, the best advice offered Monday for concerned residents was probably to try to discuss the situation with Cooper Farms, and see if the company might change its mind. Indeed, this may be the only viable option as things stand.
Certainly, such farms raise legitimate concerns with so many animals producing large challenges. But unless Ohio law is changed — a potentially lengthy and economically limiting process that will need legislators’ support — there isn’t a lot that can be done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.