Jesus is still in control
“Jesus got into the boat followed by his disciples. Without warning a storm broke over the lake, so violent that the waves were breaking right over the board. But He was asleep. They went to Him and woke Him, saying: ‘Save us Lord! We are going down!’
“And He said to them: ‘Why are you so frightened, you men of little faith?’ And with that He stood up and rebuked the winds and the sea; and all was calm again. The men were astounded and said, ‘What sort of man is this? Even the winds and the sea obey Him?’” Matthew 8:23-27.
In a commentary on this scripture by our bishop, he states that this is a powerful message by Matthew that speaks to us of how much fear there is in a storm. We have fear of what is happening in the world, the church, the schools, society, the government, mistrust of each other etc. Yet, we are in the midst of all these storms.
The Greek word for “storm” that Matthew uses is “seismos” which is the same word used for earthquake. It seems as if an earthquake has hit us. It seems that even the very foundation of things is changing and it is very clear that we need God more than ever. We may ask, “where is God?” The good news, and the most important thing to remember, is that in spite of everything going on in society or our lives, Jesus is still in the boat.
As I look at verse 25, it wasn’t the violent winds or waves or the noise of the storm that woke Jesus up. It was the voice of His beloved disciples that woke Him. Jesus recognized the sound of fear in their voices, which is why He answered, “why so frightened, where is your courage?” In a way he was saying, “Am I not here with you?” Which is why He scolded them, “Why so little faith?”
Do not get discouraged or ignore what is happening. Sometimes it seems there is nothing we can do, however, God is still in control. We must remember Jesus is with us in the boat. We need to call out,” Lord save me.” As I grow in faith and trust that He is with me in all circumstances, I pray so that God does His Will, my fear will vanish and I will no longer be “of little faith.”
Frank Belmares
Holgate
‘Mistaken assumptions’
Many mistaken assumptions about critical race theory (CRT) are circulating these days. Some are easy to set right.
Forbes financial magazine, hardly a socialist publication, states that CRT is “a loosely defined academic framework.” It is rarely, if ever, taught in primary or secondary schools. Even at universities, the term is unlikely to appear in course titles, so there’s no reason to expect educational institutions to admit or deny offering it as a class listing. Topics within the framework may appear in textbooks for some courses since CRT really has been around for several decades without inspiring opposition until recently.
Late last month, in response to Republicans’ newfound concern, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee that the Pentagon does not embrace, or in any way promote, CRT. But at the same hearing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley sparked controversy.
He confirmed that elements of critical race theory were discussed in a couple of elective classes at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He further claimed that students should have the opportunity to learn about such matters as part of a college-level education, because understanding racism is important for informed military leadership.
To understand something as complex as racism, its history must be brought to light and reckoned with. In my last letter, I pointed out that the Tulsa Race Massacre — the most deadly riot in American history — has lingered under a conspiracy of silence. Hundreds were killed, their property taken, homes reduced to rubble.
Until recently, this wasn’t even acknowledged by the city of Tulsa. From the 1870s to 1920s, there were at least five other large-scale massacres of black communities from Louisiana to North Carolina entailing theft and a blind eye, or even participation, by white authorities.
Such major losses, affecting thousands of survivors, do not fade quickly. In addition, decades of exclusion from higher-paying jobs and realtors’ redlining in minority neighborhoods resulted in a legacy of poverty among black Americans.
Critical race theory attempts to make us aware of these long-term consequences. It has nothing to do with taking things away from hard-working white people who played no role in race crimes. It has nothing to do with guilt or blame. It has everything to do with historical truth and justice for all Americans.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
