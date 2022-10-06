What have Democrats done?
I used the Constitution and the law to counter Mr. Barnett’s position. He never showed proof that I was wrong or misquoted the Constitution/Hyde Amendment/Article 1 Sec. 1 of the Constitution. If he wants the law changed then it will take an amendment and a bill in Congress. Nothing other will do.
As for our local Democrats, the U.S. Treasury set the amount increased by Trump to less then $3.6 trillion, not the lie of $8 trillion claimed. The same department reports that Biden’s actions will increase the debt to over $32 trillion, meaning he increased the debt in 2 years by more then what Obama did in eight years. The inflation rate was sub 1% under Trump; it now stands at 9%, the highest in over 60 years.
Oil sales went down because Biden tried to shut down every pump/coal mines he could until the federal courts stopped him yet again as an overreach of his authority. Every place the police were defunded was run by Democrats, and Minneapolis was ordered by federal courts to rehire and fund them completely.
Automatic weapons can be legally purchased by passing numerous background checks and paying a $200 fee just like silencers can be now. The BATF freely admits this. Using anti-gun polls doesn’t count. SCOTUS ruled these bans were illegal and unconstitutional during Obama terms.
Biden made it clear that he does not trust over half of the country. And by looking at Marcy Kaptur’s voting records she has voted against every sane veterans bill, including voting to put 50,000 of them on the streets by closing bases and decimating local economies around them. She also tried and failed to force veterans to pay for their medical care, a benefit granted to them at enlistment.
J.R. Majewski’s military records are accurate, according to the Military Records Center/Pentagon. Marcy is looking at a slander/perjury case if she continues with this lie. Marcy’s time on the veterans commission was/is a waste as she has done nothing. Even she can’t name one thing truthfully that she has ever done for the veterans and has tried to claim credit for our clinic when she refused to do anything to get it placed here.
Democrats are terrified as even NPR and the DNC say they will lose the elections, hence the fantasies and lies you hear from them.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
Abortion isn’t only one person’s decision
A long time ago, in one of my letters to this column, I rephrased a quote that I don’t remember who originally said it. That tidbit was, “everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts.”
Apparently, Brian Barnett agrees with that. In his letter Saturday he stated, “There is room for a robust debate on the issue (abortion), but there isn’t room to create facts.” However, he only agrees to it when it comes to other writers, not himself!
In his first paragraph, he says that the reversal of “Roe” takes away the right of a citizen of this country to have self-determination and body autonomy. “That is a dangerous position to have.”
First, because the decision to have an abortion is not a decision that should be made by only one person. It takes two people to cause a pregnancy and the decision to terminate that pregnancy should involve both of those people, at least.
Abortion does not only involve one person, a decision to terminate a pregnancy should take into account the life of the fetus to be killed! What about the babies’ right to self-determination and self-autonomy?
Mr. Barnett is not concerned about those issues. He presents an opinion, calls it a fact and then doesn’t apply it evenly. There is no room in this discussion for that kind of action.
On Sept. 27, Mike Ryan seemed determined to misinform us. First, he states that there are places where socialism is working. He mentions Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, and implies that those are socialist countries where socialism is working.
First, he would have to tell readers how he determined that when they are listed as either “parliamentary democracies” or “parliamentary representative democracies” by Wikipedia. They are not listed with China as being socialist!
Several of the sites I found say socialism has failed everywhere it has been tried, largely because socialist countries eventually run out of other peoples’ money. Even Communist Russia had to partially change their society toward open markets.
According to some, socialism hasn’t failed anywhere because it has not fully or totally been tried anywhere. By the same reasoning, socialism has not worked anywhere, either.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
‘A very helpful organization’
The Council on Aging is a very helpful organization for all older Putnam County residents. They mean a lot to not only myself, but many seniors in the area.
I have used their chore services such as trimming bushes and eavespout cleaning. I am a widow and cannot climb ladders well. Having the assistance of the Council on Aging is a blessing.
The community should support the Council on Aging and our senior services property tax levy so we may continue to be helped by this awesome council. The cost is minimal. I encourage the community to vote yes for this levy.
Jane Siebeneck
Kalida
Putnam agency provides valuable service
The Putnam County Council on Aging is a blessing for our county and a great resource. They provide exceptional services for the older adult residents of our county.
Since I am blind and do not drive, I rely on them primarily for delivering my groceries. I am fortunate because I have supportive family, friends and neighbors who help me out. However, they can’t be there 100% of the time, since they are busy with their own life, work, and family responsibilities.
Therefore, the Council on Aging is there to fill in. They give me my independence, without feeling like I am a burden to others. By using their services, this is one less task my family needs to worry about.
So not only does the agency’s services benefit me, they also benefit my family and the community. My loved ones know I am in good hands and there is a trusted organization to lend a helping hand.
For me, it’s easy to use the Council on Aging’s services because their staff are wonderful and uplifting! They are caring and compassionate individuals providing a valuable service. The Council on Aging is a part of my extended family.
This is why I am asking Putnam County voters to please vote yes on Nov. 8 for the Council’s senior services levy. I understand that no one wants their property taxes to go up, but the increase is minimal and the need is great. The services offered by the Council on Aging is definitely a good use of taxpayer dollars.
LaDonna Elwer
Ottoville
(Editor’s note: Putnam County voters will decide the Putnam County Council on Aging’s 0.6-mill, five-year replacement levy with a 0.4-mill increase during the Nov. 8 election.)
