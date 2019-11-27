Predictably, California lost its fight to force President Trump to disclose his tax returns.
On Thursday, the California Supreme Court rejected the Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act, a questionable new law that required presidential candidates to release five years of tax returns in order to be included on the state’s primary ballot. The court held that the act, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law July 30, violated the state Constitution. This was the law’s second legal defeat in as many months. A federal judge ruled in October that the law violated the U.S. Constitution in at least four ways, and other federal laws to boot.
In light of the latest ruling, California’s top elections official says he will drop his appeal of the federal judge’s order blocking the law from going into effect. It’s the right decision, and we hope it puts to rest efforts to pass similar laws in other states. Enough time and public resources have been wasted on a ballot battle that has accomplished only one thing: giving Trump more ammunition against the state he loves to mock.
To be clear, we believe the public should see Trump’s tax returns, and the fact he won’t share them only raises suspicions that he’s hiding something. And if the U.S. Supreme Court blesses efforts by the House Ways and Means Committee and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to force Trump’s bookkeepers to turn over the tax records they subpoenaed, that would be a boon for congressional oversight and for states’ ability to enforce their laws, at the very least. But as we have said many times, disclosure should not be enshrined in state law as a prerequisite for ballot access. It should be left to voters to demand disclosure from presidential candidates and then punish those who won’t comply.
And no matter what lofty ideals the law’s supporters claimed to have been upholding, we know that it was primarily a political statement directed at Trump, who broke with modern norms by refusing to release his returns during the campaign.
In the unanimous decision issued Thursday, the state’s high court ruled that adding new disclosure requirements is a violation of a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that made it easier for presidential candidates to get on the state ballot. The outcome was unsurprising, given the skeptical tenor of the comments and questions from justices during a hearing this month on the legal challenges to the law. “Where does it end?” Justice Ming W. Chin asked. “Do we get all high school report cards?”
That was exactly the point that former Gov. Jerry Brown made when he vetoed an earlier version of the law in 2017. And he was right.
Los Angeles Times
We’re becoming a country more to the liking of fictional Judge Elihu Smails.
Smails, portrayed by the inimitable Ted Knight in the 1980 movie “Caddyshack,” had a memorable answer when teenage caddie Danny Noonan lamented that, without a scholarship, “my folks won’t have enough money to put me through college.”
“Well,” Smails retorted, “the world needs ditch diggers, too.”
Regrettably, it seems more and more young Americans agree, at least about the relative importance of a college education.
A poll conducted by Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that 45% of Americans ages 13-29 say a high school diploma is good enough preparation for future success.
The facts say otherwise.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2017 the median earnings for young adults with a master’s degree or higher were $65,000; for those with bachelor’s degrees they were $51,800.
For those with high school diplomas? $32,000. And for those who did not finish high school? $26,000. Unemployment rates jumped with each step down the educational ladder, too.
Moreover, those differences were not dependent upon other factors.
“This pattern of higher earnings associated with higher levels of educational attainment also held for both male and female young adults, as well as for White, Black, Hispanic, and Asian young adults,” the NCES reported.
Compounding that disparity over a lifetime of earnings is dramatic.
A Census Bureau study in 2002 concluded the lifetime earnings of an employee with a bachelor’s degree in 1999 was expected to be $2.7 million. For those without a bachelor’s degree it was 75% less.
Since 1999, that gap has grown to 84%.
To be sure, there are some relatively well-paying and important occupations — plumbers, technicians in medical fields, patrol officers, etc. — that do not require four-year degrees, although special training and/or an associate degree is needed for the majority of those.
Still, the best way to a better financial future clearly is a college education. And yet, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment at U.S. colleges has decreased for eight consecutive years.
Why?
The main reason almost certainly is the skyrocketing cost, which on an annual basis grew by nearly 260% between 1980 and 2014, compared to a 120% increase in all consumer items. According to the NCES, in 1980 the average annual cost of a college education — tuition, room and board, and fees — at a four-year college was $9,438. By 2016 it was $26,593.
By 2030, it’s projected to be $44,047.
Which is why no one should be surprised that total U.S. student debt ballooned to a staggering $1.4 trillion this year. By comparison, U.S. credit card debt this year is $1.08 trillion.
Bluntly put, a college education is rapidly moving beyond the financial reach of many young Americans.
And that should be unacceptable to all of us, ditch diggers or not.
Akron Beacon Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.