There are many heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic among us. The doctors, nurses and others working in our hospitals and nursing homes to care for the hundreds of local residents sickened by the coronavirus and other health challenges surely top the list.
Our first responders who always run toward danger continue to do just that with every call for help, not knowing if the next person they meet will be infected by an invisible and deadly virus. And then there are non-profit organizations that remain operational and serving the rapidly growing needs of local citizens, often in challenging social-distancing situations.
... The United Way of Summit County has established the COVID-19 Emergency Fund as part of a broad collaboration with the city of Akron, Summit County, Summit County Public Health, Akron Public Schools, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and the Summit County Department of Job and Family Services.
This fund represents the most diversified way to make a difference with money raised being allocated to the deserving agencies. ...
The United Way says 100% of donations will be distributed. As of March 30, the fund had already generated $400,000 and was distributing the first $170,000.
... The aforementioned food bank is facing its most challenging crisis ever with the sharp rise in unemployment. Many people seeking food have never sought assistance before, with demand actually shrinking the agency’s food reserves by 30% in March as a record 3.6 million pounds of food were distributed.
Although there is no immediate funding or food supply danger, cash donations allow the agency to purchase food at bulk and make the most effective use of resources.
The good news is 35 Ohio National Guard soldiers continue to replace volunteer labor while the federal government has waived collection of information from recipients, which required staffers to violate social distancing guidelines.
Akron Beacon-Journal
