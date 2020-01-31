Late in 1806, Ohio was only three years into statehood when the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate met in secret sessions, David M. Gold reports in his history of the General Assembly. The aim? To discuss, confidentially, the machinations of ex-Vice President Aaron Burr, who was marshaling men and boats near Marietta, where the Muskingum River meets the Ohio. Burr’s goal, still murky, likely was the creation of an independent southwestern empire he’d rule after conquering Spanish-held Texas or Mexico, or the Louisiana Territory.
Since then, the legislature has seldom, if ever, and certainly not in modern times, met in secret.
Formally, that means every action the legislature takes is done in public — if you’re in a Statehouse gallery or have access to the Ohio Channel.
But in some ways, the legislature’s floor sessions are form without substance. When a bill reaches the Senate or House for a roll-call vote, it’s destined to pass. And passage simply cements whatever the legislature’s workshops — its committees — have already decided. That is, to know how the General Assembly spends the public’s money, or curbs its liberties, committee hearings are where Ohioans need to be.
If you’re rich, you hire lobbyists. But if you’re Jane or John Ohio, you have to attend committees in person. That’s utterly impractical for most people. While some committee hearings have been broadcast, most haven’t.
So three cheers for House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican from Perry County’s Glenford, and Senate President Larry Obhof, a Medina Republican, who have ordered the broadcasting of all meetings of every standing legislative committee so anyone, anywhere, can see just how a bill really becomes law.
In wooing Democrats to back him for speaker early last year, Householder promised to begin broadcasting in all ten House committee rooms. He kept that promise in September.
Senate committee rooms were camera-equipped, but the Ohio Channel was said to have insufficient staffing to monitor broadcasts. Then, Ohio’s 2018 construction budget (House Bill 529) authorized spending $80,039 to purchase an additional eight cameras and related gear for committee rooms. And Ohio’s operating budget (House Bill 166), passed last July, granted the Ohio Broadcast Media Commission an additional $675,000, spread over two years, to help fund additional broadcasts of committee hearings.
... We’d like to see more such sunshine on the public’s business in Columbus, including on lobbyists. But Householder’s and Obhof’s decisions — and the funding that made them possible — are a welcome acknowledgement that transparency equals good government. These moves ensure that more Ohioans than ever have the chance to see how their General Assembly members are — or are not — representing them.
Cleveland Plain Dealer
The economy usually reigns in presidential elections. This year in Ohio, that maxim could ring truer than ever — especially if two groups qualify competing economic visions for the Nov. 3 ballot.
In one corner: Ohioans for Raising the Wage, a coalition of community and union organizations to raise the state minimum hourly wage from the current $8.70 to $13 by 2025.
The opposite corner features Republican state lawmakers promoting a measure to make it harder for future lawmakers to raise the state income tax.
The GOP proposal would require a three-fifths vote of the legislature, not the current simple majority, to approve any increase in state income taxes.
The dueling ideas are in the form of proposed changes to the Ohio Constitution, which can be amended only by a statewide vote.
It’s no coincidence the plans are aimed at the presidential ballot. Strategists from left and right are equally skilled at devising ballot issues they believe will motivate their base voters in high-stakes elections.
Ohioans for Raising the Wage is taking the initiative petition route — the only avenue available to progressives, because conservative Republicans control the General Assembly.
The coalition must gather at least 422,958 valid signatures of registered voters by July 1 to make the November ballot.
Legislative Republicans can qualify their anti-income-tax proposal for the ballot simply by getting a three-fifths vote of members in each house of the legislature. They already have supermajorities: 61-39 in the House; 24-9 in the Senate.
Should both amendments qualify, Ohioans will judge a classic progressive-conservative debate over the makings of a good and fair economy.
Progressives will remind voters that Republicans and business chiefs have opposed minimum wage legislation from the outset — since Ohio first adopted a state minimum wage in 1933.
They’ll emphasize the current minimum wage still leaves a full-time worker with a family of three in poverty — $3,000 below the federal poverty line of $21,330.
And they’ll point out the ever-widening gap between those at the top and bottom. Policy Matters Ohio, a liberal think tank, just released a study showing that in 2018 most of Ohio’s largest employers paid their CEOs more than 200 times the pay of typical employees. In 1965, the ratio was 20 to 1.
... If past elections are a guide, conservatives might face a tougher audience in this debate. In November 1983, Ohioans faced twin, GOP-sponsored ballot issues. One would have rescinded an increase in the state income tax; the other would’ve required a three-fifths legislative vote for future tax increases. They failed, 56-44 and 59-41.
More recently, Ohioans voted in 2006 on a minimum wage amendment for the first time. That proposal, to establish a minimum of $6.85, prevailed 57-43.
The Columbus Dispatch
