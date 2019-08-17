With a last-minute insertion to the two-year state budget passed recently, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has bought himself a lot of grief. Lawyers and lobbyists are hopping mad that they’re being cut out of an enormous tax break for small businesses, and they’re vowing to fight this discriminatory treatment.
The lobbyists and lawyers are right that they shouldn’t be singled out for exclusion from the tax break.
We strongly believe the break should be wiped out entirely.
We’re talking about a deal that allows owners of so-called “pass-through” businesses — typically attorneys, accountants and other self-employed professionals — to take their first $250,000 of income tax-free and pay only three-fifths of the normal tax rate on income beyond that.
The idea behind it ostensibly was for business owners to use their savings to reinvest in their businesses and hire more employees. In practice, many of those claiming the tax break are solo practitioners with no employees and no intention of hiring any. And in most cases, the tax savings aren’t enough to support an additional position anyway.
It’s mostly a windfall for successful professionals, and it costs the state close to $1.2 billion per year, producing little public benefit.
To Householder’s credit, he advocated for reducing the tax break, and the version of the budget passed by the House in May would have pruned it significantly.
But Senate President Larry Obhof declared his attachment to the tax break last year, insisting it will never be eliminated, “Not while I’m here.” True to his word, the Senate fully restored the break in its budget version, with Gov. Mike DeWine’s blessing.
In negotiations to reconcile the two versions, Householder insisted on cutting out lawyers and lobbyists.
As for that last-minute carve-out, it has created a bit of a mess. First is a long line of those professionals, indignant at the slight and indicating they might sue, claiming they’re being denied equal treatment under the law.
One could argue that excluding lawyers makes some sense because so many legislators are lawyers and thus wanted to eliminate criticism that, with the tax break, they were benefiting themselves.
Or perhaps Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, was right when he accused Householder and company of singling out “generally disliked” professions.
Beyond the philosophical, those who have to implement the change — accountants and the Ohio Department of Taxation — don’t know yet how it will be applied. For example, the definition of what constitutes legal services and lobbying, for purposes of the tax law, have to be hashed out.
The change isn’t scheduled to take effect until the 2020 tax year, and a Department of Taxation statement said, “... there is time to conduct a thorough review to ensure we fully understand the new law prior to providing guidance.”
That may be, but the better course would be eliminating this unjustified giveaway. Ohioans who see state income taxes taken out of their paychecks every week shouldn’t have to make up for the revenue given away so lawyers, doctors and accountants can work tax-free.
Sadly, eliminating it is unlikely; as evidenced by the budget and the appalling House Bill 6, an “energy bill” that guts clean-energy development and bails out failing nuclear plants, the Ohio Senate is determined to serve special interests regardless of the cost to most Ohioans.
Columbus Dispatch
Wednesday, the Dow closed down an even 800 points, a full 3% — a session-low (be thankful the bell on the balcony at Broad and Wall rang at 4 p.m.; the rout could have been worse) and the largest point drop of the year. The selloff was total, all 30 stocks in the industrial average were down and the others indices were red as well.
And just as the White House gets to gloat when the numbers are good, they get the brickbats on the downside.
The proximate cause seems a bond-market phenomenon called an “inverted yield curve” impacting 10-year Treasury notes — historically a reliable predictor of recessions.
Well, this market rout is almost inarguably sparked by the Trump administration’s disastrous trade policies. On Tuesday, even Trump himself indicated he recognized the damage, postponing planned tariffs on $300 billion worth of China products until Dec. 15, thus reducing their impact on American consumers during the critical post-Thanksgiving shopping season.
And yet, in typical Trump fashion, he blames market chaos, not on his trade decisions, but on the Federal Reserve’s having slightly raised interest rates during the booming economy (as it should have) and its hesitancy to cut sooner (the Fed eventually cut the prime interest rate earlier this month, in the face of trade fears).
The business cycle has ups and downs and can’t be controlled. Self-inflicted wounds are another matter. Recall that in March 2018, Trump boasted, “Trade wars are good, and easy to win,” cheering tariffs against China. Seventeen months later, those words ring truly hollow, as the American economy may be the biggest loser in this war.
New York Daily News
