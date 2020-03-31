This has been a month like one most everybody cannot recall.
Bad news followed by worse news followed by “never-conceived-anything-like-this-could-happen” news.
Restaurants and retailers closed. Payrolls can’t be met. Businesses are at risk of closing down for good — not to mention job losses and fear of the unknown.
It’s understandable: We’re all stressed.
Ventra, the old Ford Motor Co. plant on Tiffin Avenue (in Sandusky), shuttered already, idling about 3,000 workers. Service industry employees and others, too, have been laid off due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
The Biggest Week in American Birding, scheduled for May 8-17 was officially canceled this week, another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Black Swamp Bird Observatory said the annual event attracts thousands and has an economic impact of $40 million for the area. Lake Erie Shores & Islands, Destination Toledo, Maumee Bay State Park Lodge and others partner with the Black Swamp Bird Observatory to host the event.
Cedar Point, too, already announced it would delay the park’s opening until later in May. The park attracts millions of tourists, who stay at our hotels and eat and shop at our retail centers. Given the circumstances and the math related to the rates of COVID-19 infection, opening day could happen much later than later in May.
Kalahari Resorts, Great Wolf Lodge, the Cedar Point Sports Center and other major attractions in our area aren’t sure when they will be allowed to reopen.
And, chances are, despite the optimism of our president, that won’t happen at Easter, and churches will still be empty on the holy day.
Revenue from tourism — to our restaurants and other businesses — and from the lodging tax tourists pay when they spend nights in our hotels here is going to suffer, mightily, and that will have a trickle-down impact on the local economy from sales tax revenues to losses in service industry jobs in addition to more tourism jobs disappearing.
We’re grateful Congress approved a bipartisan stimulus bill that includes relief for businesses, industry and the average working citizen. We expect it will be carefully monitored by the committee appointed to oversee the big loans and the repayment schedules for the corporations that need taxpayer help, right now.
But we also expect families that need to put dinner on the table and provide roofs over their heads will be treated with equal or greater priority.
It’s a hand-in-hand pandemic. It will be a hand-in-hand recovery.
The time for partisan bickering or attacks on the media from our president has ended.
