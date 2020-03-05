Appalachia needs something akin to a Marshall Plan, not a pittance.
The people of Appalachia and Middle America feel excluded from the conversation about their destiny. A feeling of hopelessness persists. Regions which once hosted bustling steel mills, auto plants, and coal mines now house desolation and shuttered main streets.
Families cannot stay together because the young people must leave to find work. This only adds to the pain — because family counts in Middle America.
The piecemeal approach to tackling the persistent problems of Middle America in the past five decades is a study in failure. Misery and desperation have come to define communities with poverty, high unemployment, and crumbling infrastructure. The poverty rate in Appalachia, for example, hovers around 17 percent but is much higher in dozens of counties.
A comprehensive plan and massive investment in Appalachia and Middle America would offer hope. The effort deserves a dedicated leadership at the Cabinet level. The Marshall Plan turned around a devastated Europe after World War II — it can be done. Where could funding be found for such a program?
Washington spends billions on other countries every year in foreign aid programs. The United States sent $32 billion overseas in 2019. Appalachia got $177 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. That is only one example. If the political will existed, if Washington cared, something could be done. ...
The (Toledo) Blade
