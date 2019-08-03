President Donald Trump’s vanity, insecurity and love of lackeys continue to have a role in his decisions without any precedent in modern American history. The latest example is the pending departure of former Sen. Dan Coats, R-Indiana, as director of national intelligence. Coats’ sin? Angering Trump by publicly agreeing with the vastly documented evidence that Russia sought to intervene in the 2016 election to help Trump beat Hillary Clinton.
To his credit, the nation’s second-most powerful Republican isn’t happy about this development. In a statement posted Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “The U.S. intelligence community works best when it is led by professionals who protect its work from political or analytical bias and who deliver unvarnished hard truths to political leaders in both the executive and legislative branches. Very often the news these briefings bring is unpleasant, but it is essential that we be confronted with the facts. Dan Coats was such a leader.”
If McConnell is sincere, he shouldn’t support Trump’s nomination of a like-minded conspiracy-monger — Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas — to replace Coats. ABC News documented how Ratcliffe had exaggerated his intelligence credentials. The Washington Post reported that current and former intelligence officials call him “the least-qualified person ever nominated to oversee the country’s intelligence agencies.” Post columnist David Ignatius warned that Trump’s selection of “an inexperienced, partisan politician” as the nation’s top spy would make other nations less likely to trust the U.S. government with sensitive information. Coats was confirmed 85-12. If he’s a loyalist, Ratcliffe shouldn’t be.
The San Diego Union-Tribune
NYPD Officer James Zadroga died 13 years ago.
We knew then that a crisis was underway. First responders and others who had been at the World Trade Center site during and after the 9/11 terrorist attacks were getting sick and dying. But we didn’t know how awful it would be — or how disappointingly long it would take to help them.
While it took more than a decade, Congress finally did the right thing, and President Donald Trump did his part, too, when the Victim Compensation Fund, born from an act named after Zadroga in 2009, was finally made permanent this week. The bill Trump signed Monday poignantly included two additional names _ Ray Pfeifer, an FDNY firefighter from Hicksville who died in 2017, and Luis Alvarez, an NYPD detective from Oceanside who died in June.
The new law permanently funds the critically important compensation fund, essentially creating a blank check to aid tens of thousands of people who headed into harm’s way and worked on the tragic site known as “the pile.” Perpetuation of the compensation fund and the World Trade Center Health Program, which was permanently funded in 2015, is the least America can do.
More than 22,000 individuals have been awarded money from the compensation fund; another 21,000 claims await decisions. Since February, payments were reduced when the fund ran low. Now, the Justice Department, which oversees the compensation fund, should pay what is owed, quickly. Appropriate administration of the fund and health program should continue, unlike the misguided attempt last year to weaken the health program by moving it out of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
Tragically, many more people will get sick and die. Now, these brave responders and others who suffer know their country will care for them and their families. And out of the darkness of such a horrific time comes a ray of light.
(New York) Newsday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.