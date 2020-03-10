Having grown up in Defiance, I’ve heard the ranging thoughts and opinions regarding President Trump. And, I admit I am gravely concerned for the future of our country, state, and city. There is extensive misleading and outright false information circulating our saturated media landscape and, as a concerned citizen, I hope I can help circulate the truth about the state of our beloved nation.
With extensive research demonstrating the dangers of Trump and his ideas, I hope I am able to explain some major reasons for why many people throughout the country fear a second term. I do not want to condemn anybody’s beliefs or ideas, I merely want to clarify some of the misleading information that surrounds us and present a different perspective. In this letter specifically, I will focus on the impact of Trump on Defiance County jobs.
For many voters, a big part of Trump’s appeal in 2016 were his promises to return jobs to the U.S., specifically, manufacturing jobs to the Midwest. As a January 2020 Reuters article notes, economic growth under the Trump administration has been undeniable, and yet, this growth has gone almost entirely to massive corporations, not to the “heartland towns” and businesses Trump promised to revive.
Trump often touts the unemployment rate of the nation, however, once you take a closer look at unemployment, a dark reality is revealed. Focusing on the Defiance area, research published by The New York Times shows that Defiance County, and many surrounding counties and states, have lost a significant amount of manufacturing jobs.
Defiance County has lost 17% of their manufacturing jobs, while neighboring Paulding County has lost a staggering 48%. Additionally, retail jobs, the single largest source of employment nationally (Bureau of Labor Statistics) and natural resource mining jobs have decreased significantly since Trump started enacting his economic policies and the trade war with China. These are just a few of the hundreds of reasons I think we need to start looking critically at the Trump economy and presidency.
Among other reasons I hope I can write about in the future, I hope this introduction to a discussion about the state of our nation has caused you to pause when considering who to vote for in the upcoming election. I implore you to do your own thorough research about whose policies and ideas you agree with.
Tobiah Fleischman
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.