For decades, tobacco companies insisted their product was not hazardous to health. When scientific proof countered that, they maintained their advertising strategies were not calculated to get as many new smokers hooked on nicotine as possible.
We know now that all of those protestations were, well, smoke and mirrors.
It is appropriate, then, to find out the truth about e-cigarettes and how they are marketed.
Scientists already are discovering that “vaping” carries with it serious health risks. Some public health officials add, however, that e-cigarettes may be a path smokers can use to wean themselves off nicotine.
What of teenagers who were never addicted to nicotine until they tried e-cigarettes, however?
Last month, California officials filed a lawsuit against Juul Labs, by far the biggest producer of e-cigarettes and the nicotine-laden cartridges used in them. The state’s attorney general is alleging that Juul Labs has intentionally marketed flavored products to attract teenagers.
A similar lawsuit was filed earlier this year by North Carolina officials.
A Juul spokesman told Associated Press that the company does “not intend to attract underage users.” Meanwhile, however, the firm has stopped selling most of its flavored cartridges. Only menthol and tobacco flavors are being marketed now.
A variety of other companies continue to advertise and sell flavored e-cigarette cartridges, however. “Very cherry,” “chocolate indulgence” and “passion fruit” are among the varieties still readily available.
Suggestions that government should ban the sale of flavored e-cigarette cartridges have been shelved in most places.
Finding out more about both e-cigarettes and producers’ marketing strategies — and goals — is important. Clearly, the only way that will happen is through trials in lawsuits such as those filed by California and North Carolina officials. The sooner that can happen, the better.
Warren (Ohio) Tribune Chronicle
Back in 1996, when the National Rifle Association did anything it wanted to with a pliant Congress, the gun lobby wrote into law the Dickey Amendment to bar the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from using government dollars to study the impact of gun violence, which now kills more people every year than traffic crashes.
And that’s the way it’s been until now.
Tucked in with lots of other provisions in the $1.4 trillion federal spending bill is $25 million for research of firearms on health. The money, half for the CDC and half for National Institutes of Health, is the first public investment in this vital area since the Dickey Amendment was passed.
The NRA insists that the restrictions remains in place as the CDC and NIH cannot advocate for gun control. That’s fine; there are plenty of people and groups to promote the obvious solutions of tighter restrictions on access to firearms and ammunition. Let the expert scientists delve deep into the root causes of the bloodshed by firearm; their studies will point the way to policy solutions.
Jay Dickey, an Arkansas congressman, recanted his own amendment before he died in 2017. He realized that his rider was contrary to science and public health and only helped the NRA, while doing nothing to protect the rights of gun owners. Now his former colleagues in the Congress have recognized the same thing.
Good luck to the CDC and NIH in getting back into the business of studying this deadly scourge. There are lives to be saved.
New York Daily News
