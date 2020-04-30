The coronavirus pandemic has hit cities, including this one (Toledo), hard.As Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has recently pointed out, state and local governments rely on income and sales tax revenue. If people are not shopping, they aren’t paying sales tax. If people aren’t working, they aren’t paying income tax.
The $281.1 million operating budget Toledo approved in March is already in tatters thanks to the virus. The Kapszukiewicz administration knows it must cut at least $10 million from that budget, but officials are bracing for the possibility that they may need to cut as much as $50 million. The mayor placed 326 city employees on temporary emergency leave to cut expenses, enacted a hiring freeze, and began looking for other places to make cuts. He may have to do more.
All cities need help, including midsize and small cities. Some of them need help more than the larger cities.
But under the terms of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, only communities of 500,000 people or more can qualify for direct relief. This means that while Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cuyahoga County (which has a strong county government system) qualify, Toledo does not.
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, has a way to fix this. She sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin urging him to grant a request from Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments to have direct coronavirus aid sent to it to distribute to its member communities. TMACOG represents about 800,000 people — in Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Wood counties in Ohio, as well as Monroe County in Michigan — and thus would qualify.
Miss Kaptur, aided by Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who co-signed the letter, has urged the treasury secretary to recognize TMACOG as a legitimate instrument of regional government. Though its focus is mostly on water and transportation TMACOG could certainly perform this function. This is a creative idea and an eminently fair one. And as we learn more about the bailout, we are learning that it has been applied in many unfair ways. This is a means to correct an injustice.
Regardless of how responsibly local governments have managed their budgets and kept taxes in check, they will be hammered by the economic effects of the pandemic. ... As Congress fashions future rounds of relief measures, lawmakers must learn from the errors of earlier bills, making sure to pass legislation that aids all the people and all the cities and towns that need help. Meanwhile, Rep. Kaptur has a solution for a gross inequity.
The (Toledo) Blade
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.