Opioid settlement Money won’t bring back the more than 1,000 local lives lost since 2013. Nor will it immediately ease the pain of addiction in the lives of countless others and their loved ones. It’s way too late for quick fixes. But the $326.6 million in settlement agreements recently reached in U.S. District Court by Summit and Cuyahoga counties in the so-called bellwether case against the manufacturers and distributors of addictive opioids should make a significant difference. The defendants continue to deny responsibility for flooding markets with their addictive pills, including 168 million supplied in Summit County alone from 2006 to 2012, according to a Washington Post analysis of DEA data. That’s 44 pills per year for every person living here. We all know the real truth. A trial would have been devastating for these companies. Their willingness to cut deals speaks volumes about the evidence against them. Perhaps there’s even some awareness of the civic disaster their greed spawned throughout Ohio and beyond. What’s certain is a settlement will allow people to obtain more help as quickly as possible. By our math, Summit County’s current share of $326 million in cash and treatment drugs should net roughly $90 million (depending on attorney expenses) with several more defendants still awaiting trials likely to be held in 2020. That figure also does not include original defendant Perdue Pharma, which is working on a national settlement. Summit County leaders — including local governments — deserve credit for taking some measure of risk two years ago in pursuing this case, which is just one of 2,000 or so such lawsuits filed by state and local governments. They surely never dreamed a federal judge would pick Summit and Cuyahoga to become the test federal case, drawing the attention of national media leading up to Monday’s last-minute settlement. Now, the question becomes how to best spend these and future proceeds. Those decisions will appropriately be guided by a new Opioid Abatement Advisory Council to be designated by leaders from the county, city of Akron, the remaining cities and villages, townships and a representative of Summit County Public Health. Members will include representatives from the health care, addiction treatment, mental health, child welfare, education and public safety fields. This council will face a challenging task to not only pick the best solutions and services to fund for our residents but to also ensure the dollars are never used for unrelated expenses. .... Akron Beacon Journal
Fixing an eyesore ...
Back in the 1990s, Defiance city officials spent a great deal of time trying to figure out what to do about the abandoned Defiance Precision Products (DPP) factory on Perry Street. But after much discussion, some tension within City Hall and frustration among factory neighbors, most of the old run-down building came down in 1995, followed by a smaller cleanup effort in 2004.
Fifteen years later, the end of similar frustrations over the cleanup of what might be an even bigger mess — the former SK Hand Tool factory in Richland Township — may be in sight. This one has been handled primarily by Defiance County officials, as the factory and property sit just outside Defiance’s eastern city limits.
Officials have scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 25 to be hosted by the county’s new land bank board to discuss an EPA grant application for the cleanup. The prospects for cleanup now appear to be as good as they’ve ever been, and the effort could be relatively quick, at least as things appear today.
The grant is expected to provide the lion’s share of the $450,000 or so that will be needed for demolition and cleanup, although the county will have to throw in a match of some kind. The two necessary rounds of environmental testing completed prior to this application provide a reasonably worry-free assessment of the property’s condition, which is helping the prospects for cleanup.
The progress on this project couldn’t come soon enough. The old factory and its overgrown property is the worst eyesore in or around Defiance.
Its remediation would count as a major initial success for the county’s new land bank, and would serve as a prime example of how this entity can help address some of the more challenging property issues that are out there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.