OSU wages
Ohio State University has announced that, beginning next year, it will be raising its own minimum wage to $15 per hour — apparently jumping on the trendy number embraced by precisely zero state governments right now (though Washington, D.C. comes closest at a $14 per hour minimum wage in 2019). Washington, D.C. is joined by only seven states (California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York) that plan to have minimum wages of $15 per hour by 2025.
For the rest of the Buckeye State, the minimum wage is $8.55 per hour, though there is a proposal in the state Senate to raise that to $12 next year and implement $1 yearly increases until it reaches $15 in 2023.
State lawmakers should not view Ohio State’s experiment as validation for that plan. Ohio State is not like other employers, nor will it be affected in the same way by raising its wage floor.
Ohio State receives funding from both the state and federal governments (i.e., taxpayers). It is allowed to go out and seek millions upon millions from donors. It can negotiate broadcast contracts for its sporting events and receive grant funding for its programs.
All those revenue sources mean Ohio State has the same kind of fat to trim as most other institutions of higher learning. In this case, it says the “ongoing administrative efficiencies program” across the university will easily fund the expected $19 million it will cost to raise its minimum wage to $15.
That kind of thing doesn’t happen in the real world. Of course, no one begrudges Ohio State employees a raise if their employer is so painlessly able to afford it.
But for ordinary Buckeye State employers there would be plenty of pain. A $6.45 per hour increase in minimum wage over the next four years would be devastating. Remember it is not just a raise for minimum wage employees, but likely also for those currently earning somewhere just above minimum wage, if employers hope to maintain their wage scales. Even Ohio State understands it will also have to increase the wages of employees who now earn $15 per hour to $16 per hour.
Doing right by Ohio workers is important — lawmakers know that. Using Ohio State’s plan as a model for doing so won’t get us there.
Marietta (Ohio) Times
Robocalls
Should companies be allowed to solicit business using an endless, deceptive practice called robocalls, making literally billions of telephone contacts with consumers uninvited, seemingly in a constant stream of interruptions? No.
Is it a legitimate business practice and can you trust the messages that come with these calls and deceptive business practices? No.
Should consumers be forced to tolerate this invasion of their space by greedy operators that don’t have a legitimate business, or employ legitimate business practices to sell their products, and instead turn to high-pressure and constant push that isn’t welcome and is not appreciated? No.
No. No. No, we say.
... We’re encouraged that all 50 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia have agreed on a set of standards to put the robo-callers out of business. ...
The group, which includes Ohio Attorney General David Yost, is pushing the initiative with 12 phone service providers to adopt anti-robocall practices. ...
The plan calls for call blocking technology, at no cost to customers; provide customers with free, easy-to-use call blocking tools; technology to verify if calls are coming from a valid source; and monitor phone company networks for robocall traffic. The providers also will trace origins of illegal robocalls and will attempt to develop technology as scam tactics evolve.
It’s a great start, we believe, and now is the time to crack down on scammers. ...
Sandusky Register
