Labor Day
Of the seven days allotted to a week, many working people keep claim on just two: Saturday and Sunday. The latter is often plagued by existential anxiety as the weekend draws to a close.
Technology has helpfully disseminated a name for this unease: the #SundayScaries. Dread gathers as the looming week ahead can no longer be denied. You won’t be sleeping late the next day. There will not be waffles.
A hint of the Scaries is normal, like the minor yet shattering readjustment of Monday, the dull challenge of Tuesday and the beginning glimmer of Thursday. Too severe a case, and it might be time to reconsider your work life.
What if your week doesn’t wait till Monday to begin? Laptops and smartphones long ago rubbed out traditional lines between on and off the clock. “Sunday Night is the New Monday Morning, and Workers Are Miserable,” a recent The Wall Street Journal headline declared, connecting the Scaries to the job creep of the technology age.
A voluntary quick check of email, calendar and Slack messages might make an employee feel less surprised and more prepared for the week, easing the shock of Monday morning. Yet a work culture that squeezes employees for extra time on Sunday, crimping or merely interrupting precious leisure time, can fuel burnout.
There is one sure cure for the Sunday Scaries: a workweek that begins on Tuesday. Genius! Thank you, Labor Day, for a fully enjoyable summer Sunday, and for reality being one more day away.
Chicago Tribune
Brexit
In Federalist No. 69, New York’s own Alexander Hamilton outlined differences between the new U.S. government promised by the Constitution and the monarchy of Great Britain, from which the young Republic had just broken. Among them: The king or queen “may prorogue or even dissolve the Parliament,” whereas the president can do no such thing.
That great advantage of having a Congress on equal footing with the executive would sure come in handy now for our friends across the pond, as new Prime Minister Boris Johnson anti-democratically maneuvers to lock out his country’s legislature to foreclose any possibility of an agreement not to his liking with the nation hurtling toward a no-deal Brexit.
What at the end of October is a not-at-all-amicable divorce between the rest of Europe and the once-United Kingdom, which will likely throw immigration and trade and who knows what else into something approximating chaos.
So Johnson, a whistle-off-the-cliff Brexiteer, asked the queen to prorogue, or suspend, Parliament for an unheard-of five-week period leading up to the deadline. Her Majesty, as is customary and typically perfunctory, agreed.
She shouldn’t have. This is part of a sneaky Johnson plot to suffocate any deliberations that might avert the most painful consequences of the outcome the public voted for in 2016 but increasingly regrets. BuzzFeed News reports he is also considering disrupting a Commons debate on Northern Ireland; creating new bank holidays to prevent legislators’ recall; and looking for ways to weasel out of a vote of no confidence.
Warning for Johnson: He Brexit, he bought it.
(New York) Daily News
