Influenza
What is the most serious respiratory illness threat facing Americans today? If you answered “e-cigarettes” or “vaping,” we commend you for keeping up with current events.
But that is the wrong answer. The correct one is influenza.
During the 2017-18 season, nearly 15 percent of Americans contracted influenza, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and approximately 79,400 people died of the illness. Though most of those deaths were older individuals, children are also at risk. In the 2017-18 season, 183 of the reported flu deaths were children.
There is no way to guarantee you will not get the flu — but there is a safeguard that will reduce the likelihood of that dramatically or give you a better chance of fighting it off. It is getting an annual flu shot.
With colder weather and the flu season just around the corner, many health care outlets already have the flu vaccine.
Most health insurance companies cover flu shots. They can be obtained from doctors’ offices, hospitals, many pharmacies and at many health departments — which often can make provisions for those not covered by insurance.
Consider this: You may think you can get through a bout with the flu just fine — but what if you transmit it to someone more at risk? Think about getting the shot, and soon.
Marietta Times
9/11 responders
The House of Representatives has acted with bipartisan compassion in allowing all sick first responders whose bodies were damaged by their selfless service at the World Trade Center to get promised aid from the federally funded World Trade Center Health Program.
The health program, providing monitoring and treatment, was limited in 2015 to enrolling an additional 25,000 responders on top the nearly 50,000 who had previously been covered.
That 25,000 quota is rapidly filling up. Absent congressional action, some ailing responders would go without.
The continuing resolution passed by the House to finance government operations when the Oct. 1 fiscal year starts bumps up the number of spots for WTC responders to 75,000. That will let in every cop and firefighter and construction worker who might need help, rather than slamming the door arbitrarily on the 25,001st. The measure also increases to 75,000 the cap for nonresponders who got sick from the poisonous cloud that engulfed ground zero and downtown.
Now the Senate must include the provision in its budget resolution.
This amendment to the program’s size is only necessary because earlier hard-won legislation extending the health program for 9/11 heroes was a compromise.
But cancer and other deadly ailments didn’t agree to the deal. They don’t compromise. The relentless and unforgiving progress of diseases cannot be written away through legislation.
We can, however, help pay the bills of those who get sick because of noble service rendered in the wake of an act of war. We can and we must.
New York Daily News
