Automated vehicles
Ever watch a commercial for a vehicle with lots of semi-autonomous features ... and think to yourself, “Well, that’s great in a city, but how would those cars work out here?”
It seems as though any system designed to work well on the straight and well-painted streets of an urban setting would just about short circuit on the roads in southeast Ohio. It is encouraging to know vehicle researchers recognize that challenge, and are coming to the Athens area to begin work on it.
Ohio State University, the Transportation Research Center and the Ohio Department of Transportation are working together with the help of a $7.5 million federal grant to research current technology and the technology needed for truly self-driving cars to operate safely on roads like ours.
Most of us can think of a road or two that will give them trouble, but that is a good thing. Consumers of (or passengers in) cars using semi-autonomous or self-driving technology in the future will be grateful it was tested in a place like this.
“Rural roadways vary more than urban roads, and we want to see how that affects the overall systems,” said Josh Every, director of advanced mobility for the TRC. Those variations include winding, narrow roads — sometimes with faded lines, and subject to weather, traction and visibility changes that can present a challenge to plenty of human drivers. It is also encouraging to know the researchers understand rural roads will present another problem.
“In the long run, we’ll look at connectivity (how vehicles talk to one another and access data).” Every said.
Again, any southeast Ohio driver could tell them, challenging roads and limited data/communication access go hand in hand.
We wonder when a research team will be sent into the mountains of West Virginia.
Every acknowledged the technology for which the team is conducting research is years in the future. In the meantime, though, if you see an unusual looking vehicle collecting data on Athens County roads, take heart. If the team is looking for real answers about how to make these cars safe for ALL drivers, they are coming to the right place.
