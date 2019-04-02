DeWine’s mine proposal
For many years, coal mining was a major employer, not to mention a key part of the tax base, in many eastern Ohio counties. Now, in large measure because of federal government action, the industry is struggling. Meanwhile, abandoned mine land throughout the region needs to be reclaimed. Gov. Mike DeWine is right in thinking the task requires a minor infusion of state funding. DeWine has included $5 million in general state revenue in his state budget proposal, for the purpose of ensuring a mine reclamation fund can do its job.
As is the practice in several states, a special fund for mine reclamation has existed for many years. It is funded through fees paid by mine operators, including a 14-cent per ton tax on coal they produce.
... Hundreds, perhaps even thousands, of mine sites abandoned decades ago by companies that may not exist today need to be reclaimed. Some of them are right here in our area. And the results of reclamation — thousands of acres of once-devastated land that have been restored — also are apparent here.
State legislators should go along with DeWine’s proposal, then. While there already has been controversy over some of his budget plans, there should be none regarding this one.
The Marietta Times
Supreme Court cases
Arguments on (March 26) before the U.S. Supreme Court in two landmark gerrymandering cases — one involving Democrats, the other, Republicans — were a sign that Americans are tired of tolerating the damage that extreme partisanship has done to this country’s ability to govern itself.
There’s no question that the congressional district boundaries in the cases were drawn to advantage the parties in power in their respective states. What’s less certain is what the court will do about it. Some justices on Tuesday questioned whether the high court should even “wade into” the issue. And if the court does rule, it may or may not find that partisan gerrymandering violates anyone’s constitutional rights.
Ohioans, meanwhile, can hope for “gerrymandering relief” from two different sources: a state constitutional amendment approved overwhelmingly by voters last May and another lawsuit working its way through the federal court system.
... We hope both are successful because Ohio’s current districts are a joke.
It came as no surprise that a recent Associated Press national examination of gerrymandering found one of the worst examples in Ohio. By the reporters’ metric — how closely the makeup of a state’s congressional delegation matches that of its voters — Ohio is way out of balance.
The Columbus Dispatch
Affordable Care Act
President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans, who failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act through the legislative process, who went on to lose control of the House of Representatives in a campaign in which Democrats emphasized their commitment to protecting Americans with preexisting conditions, now urge courts to invalidate the entire duly passed statute.
In asking for the whole health-care law to be struck down, the administration reverses an argument it made as recently as last summer that the individual mandate — which a federal judge struck down — is legally distinct from many other vital provisions, which it obviously is.
Nope, Trump’s Justice Department asserts, the whole enchilada, which now has the support of 50 percent of Americans, with just 39 percent opposed, should be rendered moot without a vote.
This outrage is brought to you by the party that claims to respect the powers of Congress and abhor judicial activism.
New York Daily News
