Venison donations
Bravo to deer hunters in the state of Michigan for demonstrating a high degree of generosity in sharing their venison with people and families in need.
According to a story in The Detroit Free Press, this year has been record-breaking. Michigan hunters have donated more than 58,000 pounds of venison, which is enough meat to serve 232,000 meals. They’ve also donated $100,000. One year ago, 52,145 pounds of meat, which served 208,580 meals, and $99,629 were donated.
The organization serving as coordinator is the Michigan Sportsman Against Hunger, a nonprofit group that works with Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Food Bank Council of Michigan. The donated meat is given to local food banks and homeless shelters, the Free Press reported.
“Meat is something food banks, food pantries and shelters can never get enough of because it’s so costly,” Dean Hall, executive director of the group, said for the Free Press story. “Thanks to the generosity of hunters — whether they donate several pounds or a whole deer — we’re able to help fill thousands of hungry bellies every year.”
This is a wonderful community service program that simply doesn’t have a downside that we can conceive. Hungry Michigan residents are fed, tens of thousands of hunters enjoy the season and little if any taxpayer funds are used.
The (Marquette, Mich. ) Mining Journal
