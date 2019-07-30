Voter rolls
Ohio’s secretary of state’s office has received 20 requests so far for its list of those whose voter registrations will be subject to a purge of the rolls in September. That is a good thing, but Frank LaRose’s office is hoping for more requests.
Access to the list of names will give organizations an opportunity to reach out to some of these folks on the “Registration Reset List,” and perhaps help them avoid being removed if they can update their information in time. The list includes the names of those who have not voted during a six-year span or responded to the mailed notice.
Organizations such as the League of Women Voters, the Ohio Republican Party and the Ohio chapter of the NAACP are among those already taking advantage of the opportunity. It is encouraging to see some of those who had opposed purging the rolls are willing to do the hard work to reach out to those affected, rather than simply complaining about LaRose’s effort to do his job.
“My goal is to get that list and then to work it,” Ohio Conference of NAACP President Tom Roberts told the Columbus Dispatch. “I understand telephone is not the best way to do it, so we may be door-knocking.”
Good. The goal of this effort was never to keep those who are legally eligible to vote in Ohio from making their voice count.
Any help LaRose’s office can get in making sure the voter rolls are up-to-date is likely greatly appreciated.
The Marietta (Ohio) Times
Mueller’s testiomony
Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited testimony to two House committees wasn’t as forceful or as direct as it could have been, but it completely annihilated one false claim often touted by President Trump and others: the assertion that Mueller’s exhaustive report had vindicated Trump and cleared him of wrongdoing in his campaign’s dealings with Russian operatives.
In testimony to the Judiciary Committee, Mueller flatly denied exonerating Trump and said the president could potentially face charges over his actions after leaving office.
The former FBI director also said Russian interference in the 2016 election that Trump calls trivial was among the “most serious” threats to American democracy he had ever seen. The snap judgment of many pundits was Mueller’s limited responses to leading questions provided no momentum to pro-impeachment forces despite dozens of House Democrats’ hopes.
Perhaps Wednesday will be mostly remembered on that basis. But it’s worth noting as well that the most pro-Trump of House Republicans asking questions Wednesday also didn’t achieve what they wanted: discrediting Mueller and his damning report.
The president can tweet or say Mueller “never had the right to exonerate” all he wants. The truth is his campaign welcomed Russia’s help against Hillary Clinton. That is, was and will always be shameful.
The San Diego Union-Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.