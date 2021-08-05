Washington’s money ...
Local officials are in a curious financial situation. Nearly 18 months ago they found themselves facing possible double-digit percent revenue decreases as the coronavirus was growing into a large problem. Fast forward to today, and the fiscal bottom line for some local governments — Defiance is but one example — is as good as ever.
Much of this is built on money produced by the federal government and handed down to the states, counties and local folks. Now comes the national infrastructure bill scrutinized in this space Tuesday, and more funds appear headed Ohio’s way in some fashion.
Americans may be interested in knowing that this trillion-dollar-plus bill — which fiscal conservatives are watching with a degree of alarm — includes some of the “green” infrastructure things that many of them may find objectionable.
Officials can hardly be blamed for accepting the money that has been falling from the sky in their direction in recent months. But the irony is that many of them do not condone the spending practices in Washington — approved by Democrats and Republicans alike — that has made this largesse possible.
