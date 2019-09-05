Growing Defiance ...

No one can say that Mayor Mike McCann’s administration has not made a strong effort to grow Defiance, and increase the city’s tax base.

Among other things, officials — with city council’s support — have helped bring about the start of a new industrial park on the northside (Harmon Business Park) that they hope to see occupied with tenants in the future. And a speculation building on Elliott Road both supported is at least partially filled.

This week, council also approved a 91-acre annexation for business purposes at Carpenter and Elliott roads in the same neighborhood.

Although we are still waiting for new business and industry in that area, the ground work seems to be more than adequate. Getting that initial company would be great for morale.

