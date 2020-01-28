Happy bicentennials ...
Ohio has an interesting history that goes back to a time when the mostly wild state was the center of the nation’s future. Northwest Ohio was an integral part of that development more than 200 years ago.
Following conflict with Native Americans over who would live on the land and where, towns and counties began springing up throughout what was once a vast, swampy northwest Ohio wilderness.
Two significant local anniversaries marking what went on here during settler days are upon us in Henry and Paulding counties. Each county was established 200 years ago this year as populations grew and the United States expanded quickly into what was then known as the Northwest Territory, and so they are about to observe bicentennial anniversaries.
Each county’s boundaries were established on April 1, 1820. Although both had some growing and developing to do before they were organized into functioning units, they were on their way.
Paulding County was formed from Williams County — as was Defiance County in 1845 — while Henry County included parts of surrounding counties for awhile.
Today, officials and organizers in Henry County have some ideas and programs planned for observing the 200th anniversary, but are open to more suggestions and events. Paulding County has scheduled a bicentennial kick-off event on Feb. 12 in Paulding, where Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will pay a visit.
Both counties have come a long way since those early, challenging days in the Black Swamp when life was very much different than it is now.
